DENVER—Utah Valley senior forward Amber Tripp has been selected as the WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while also earning Preseason All-WAC honors along with teammates Jenna Shepherd, Katie Haskins, and Isabel Jones-Dawe. The Wolverines were also picked to finish second in the WAC Preseason Coaches' Poll.
"We're happy for the players that have received the individual recognition," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "They are all quality players and definitely deserve to be highlighted. We have a number of players that are playing at a high level that will have the opportunity to earn all-WAC at the end of the season, which is obviously where we place more value."
Tripp earned the WAC Preseason Player of the Year honor after a stellar 2019 campaign where she tallied eight goals, five assists, 42 shots, 25 shots on goal, and 21 points. Tripp's performance earned her All-WAC First Team and WAC All-Tournament team honors after leading the Wolverines to the championship match of the 2019 WAC Tournament. Tripp also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region team honors last season.
Shepherd scored three goals and tallied two assists for eight points during her freshman season in 2019. She also fired nine shots, including six on frame. The sophomore defender helped the UVU defense to five shutouts and earned All-WAC Second Team honors in 2019.
Haskins, a redshirt sophomore defender, played a key defensive role for the Wolverines in 2019, leading UVU to five shutout wins during the season. She scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Kansas City in the semifinals of last year's WAC Tournament and was named to the WAC All-Tournament team.
Jones-Dawe joins the Wolverines this season after a stellar junior year in goal at Gonzaga last season. The Sandy, Utah native logged 1,132 minutes in the box last season, tallying an impressive 44 saves on the season. She recorded six shutouts and registered a .710 save percentage for the Zags in 2019.
The Wolverines led the WAC with four players selected to the preseason all-WAC team. Seattle U and Grand Canyon each had two selections, while UTRGV, Chicago State, and California Baptist each had one player selected to the team.
Utah Valley was projected to finish second in the preseason WAC coaches' poll after receiving three first place votes and 44 points. The Wolverines were just edged out by Seattle U for the top spot with five first place votes and 46 points. California Baptist was selected third with 37 points, followed by Grand Canyon in fourth with 31 points. UT Rio Grande Valley was picked fifth (25), New Mexico State sixth (18), Dixie State seventh (13), and Chicago State in eighth with 10 points.
"It's an honor to have the respect of the other head coaches in the league to be selected as one of the top teams in the WAC, but if we don't go out on the pitch and earn it then it doesn't mean anything," said Lemay.
Utah Valley continues preparations for the 2021 spring season as the Wolverines host in-state foe Southern Utah at the RSL Zions Bank Indoor Training Field on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Wolverines will officially open the season at Florida Atlantic on Feb. 4 in Boca Raton, Florida.