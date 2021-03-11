The Utah Valley women’s soccer team came up short in the first game of a two-match set against California Baptist on Thursday night, falling 2-1 to the Lancers in the team’s Clyde Field opener.
With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 6-3-1 overall and 5-2-0 in WAC play. California Baptist improves to 7-1-1 overall and 5-1-0 in league play.
“I’m very disappointed that I didn’t have the team ready to compete at the level we needed to compete from the first whistle,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. “California Baptist is a team that if you don’t put together 90 minutes then you’re not giving yourself a chance to win the game. They (CBU) came out and played 90 minutes and we came out and played 45 and therefore the result was what it was. It was a fair result. It was a just result. It’s a result that we’re going to try and fix on Saturday.”
Utah Valley was first to get on the scoreboard as Nicole Ray sent a corner kick into the box that found the foot of Julianna Carter, who fired it into the back of the net. Carter’s fourth goal of the season gave the Wolverines a 1-0 advantage in the 17th minute.
Over the next three minutes, California Baptist found the back of the net two times with goals from Karley Weeks and Amy Aquino to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead. The two teams didn’t find the net again over the next 70 minutes as the Lancers held on for the win.
CBU outshot the Wolverines 11-8 on the night, including a 7-3 advantage on frame. UVU had nine corner kicks to CBU’s four. Sadie Brockbank led the Wolverines with three shots, while Grace Beeston, Carter, London Miller, and Anna Pickering each had one.
Isabel Jones-Dawe led UVU in the box with four saves.
The same two teams will meet again on Saturday at Clyde Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network.
Heading to NCAAs
Originally named an alternate for next week’s 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Utah Valley University sophomore Cameron Hunsaker has officially been named an injury replacement and will now also compete at nationals as UVU will now send four wrestlers to the NCAA Championships.
He will join the two-time Big 12 champion and second-seeded senior Demetrius Romero at 174 pounds, the seventh-seeded junior Taylor LaMont at 125, and the redshirt freshman and No. 28 seed Ty Smith at 133 pounds. Hunsaker’s seed and updated 149-pound bracket will be announced at a later time.
Hunsaker will enter his first trip to the NCAA Championships off of a seventh-place finish in his weight class at the Big 12 Championships last week. He holds a 9-7 overall record on the year and is currently ranked 31st in the latest NCAA Coaches Panel Ranking.
The NCAA previously released seeding and brackets for the rest of the field on Wednesday and the No. 2 seed that Romero was awarded is UVU’s highest national seed in program history. LaMont’s No. 7 seed also matches for the second highest seed, as he was previously also the No. 7 seed at 125 pounds during his freshman season in 2018.
This marks the third time that both Romero and LaMont have qualified for nationals and the first for both Hunsaker and Smith. It is also the second time in program history that a UVU grappler has been named an injury replacement to compete at nationals, as former three-time NCAA qualifier Tanner Orndorff qualified that way in 2018.
The four qualifiers marks the most qualifiers for Utah Valley since 2019 when the Wolverines sent a program best six that season.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will run Thursday to Saturday, March 18-20, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. All seven sessions of this year’s championship event will be televised live on the ESPN Family of Networks.