EDINBURG, Texas—Amber Tripp scored the game winner and then recorded an assist on another to help lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 3-1 road win at WAC foe UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex in Edinburg, Texas.
With the win, Utah Valley improves to 5-2-1 overall and 3-1-0 in WAC play. UTRGV falls to 4-2-2 overall and 1-2-1 in league play.
"Every match presents itself with different challenges and conceding a goal late in the first half gave us the opportunity to overcome another obstacle," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "UTRGV had built some momentum at the end of the first half. I was proud of how we reacted. Our players handled the situation in a professional manner and didn't panic. We continued to play our brand of soccer and it paid off."
The Wolverines got on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute after Nicole Ray stole the ball from the UTRGV backline and then fired a shot past the Vaquero keeper on the left side of the goal for the score. The goal gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.
UTRGV responded with a goal just before the half in the 43rd minute as the two teams went into the break tied 1-1.
Tripp scored what would eventually become the game winner in the 69th minute as she dribbled the ball upfield and passed it off to Ray. Tripp then continued up field and received the ball back from Ray and then blasted a shot off from the top of the box into the net to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.
London Miller gave the Wolverines an insurance goal in the 78th minute after Tripp dribbled past a couple of UTRGV defenders and made a nice pass to Miller on the right side who then fired it into the net to give UVU a 3-1 advantage.
"We'll get some rest now and prepare for Saturday," said Lemay. "It's now halftime of the series and the scoreboard goes back to 0-0 and we will get ready and come back and do it again."
Utah Valley outshot UTRGV 11-7 on the night, including an impressive 10-1 advantage on frame. The Wolverines had three corner kicks to UTRGV's two. Sadie Brockbank led UVU with a match-high four shots, all of which were on goal.
Isabel Jones-Dawe picked up the win in goal for the Wolverines.
Utah Valley will continue play against UTRGV in Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. MT. The game will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.
Wrestling to compete in Big 12 Championships
The Utah Valley University wrestling team will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend to compete at the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship that will run Saturday to Sunday, March 6-7, at the BOK Center.
Auto qualifying bids to the NCAA Championships will be on the line, as the Wolverines will send 10 grapplers to vie for those spots as well as Big 12 titles. Two year's ago, UVU crowned its first Big 12 champion in program history in Demetrius Romero and sent a program-best six qualifiers to nationals. Last season, the Wolverines then had five grapplers earn podium finishes at the 2020 Big 12s and trio of wrestlers punch tickets to nationals before seeing the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships canceled due to COVID-19.
The 2021 Big 12 Championship begins Saturday at 10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT with preliminary and quarterfinal matches, while the Saturday night session starting at 4 p.m. MT/5 p.m. CT features semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches. Sunday's consolation semis, third and fifth-place matches start at 9 a.m. MT/10 a.m. CT with the finals culminating at 4 p.m. MT/5 p.m. CT.