UVU women's soccer beats SUU in exhibition

Julianna Carter recorded a brace with a goal in each half to lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 4-0 shutout win over future Western Athletic Conference rival Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon at the RSL Zions Bank Indoor Training Center.
"We built on our performance in our first exhibition game and I thought we were better in the final third," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I'm happy we were able to get two shutouts in our two preseason matches. We did a nice job finishing today and it's a step for us in the right direction. We're now excited to get going into regular season play next week in Florida when it really counts."
With the win, Utah Valley wraps up its preseason exhibition season with a perfect 2-0-0 record with wins over both Weber State and Southern Utah.
Carter scored the game winner in the 20th minute after Amber Tripp sent in a cross from the right side of the field. Carter then fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.
Heather Stainbrook sent the Wolverines into halftime with a 2-0 lead after firing a shot that was blocked, gathering her own rebound, and then putting the ball past the SUU keeper and into the net for the score in the 34th minute.
Jenna Shepherd gave Utah Valley some cushion with a goal in the 73rd minute. Carter then secured her brace just two minutes later in the 75th minute with a score. Tripp assisted both second half goals.
Stainbrook led the Wolverines with a match-high six shots, including two on frame. Trip had five shots with one on goal. Carter, Grace Beeston, and Sadie Brockbank each had three shots. Tripp led UVU with three assists on the day.
Isabel Jones-Dawe spent the first half in goal and was credited with a save. Jones-Dawe was credited with the win in the box. Brooklyn Nielsen played the second half in goal, picking up a pair of saves.
Utah Valley outshot Southern Utah 32-7 on the day, including a 13-3 advantage on frame. UVU had 32 shots to SUU's seven.
The Wolverines will officially open the 2021 spring season in the Sunshine State next week. UVU will open the season at Florida Atlantic on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Boca Raton before facing Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, Feb. 7.