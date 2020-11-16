The Utah Valley University women's soccer 2021 spring non-conference schedule features exhibition games against Weber State and Southern Utah, along with regular season non-league road matches against Florida Atlantic, Florida Golf Coast, UTEP, and BYU. UVU's four non-conference opponents each tallied 10 or more wins last season, combining for a 57 victories in 2019.
"In these changing times, we had to be fluid and adapt when putting together the schedule," Lemay said. "Never before has our competition segment taken place in the spring. We had to act fast to secure the most competitive non-conference schedule that we could create to best prepare us for this season's 14 WAC matches."
The Wolverines will open the season with two exhibition matches at the RSL Zions Bank Academy Indoor Training fields. UVU will take on Weber State on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. (MT) before playing Southern Utah on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. (MT).
"We will kick off the spring with two in-state rivalry exhibition games against Weber and SUU," said Lemay. "It is always fun for the players to compete against other Division I Utah teams, often seeing old high school and club teammates on the opposing side. We are working closely with Real Salt Lake to have the opportunity to get the matches played inside at their Herriman indoor facility."
Utah Valley will officially open its 2021 spring schedule in the Sunshine State against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 4 in Boca Raton and Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 7 in Fort Meyers. It will mark the first time in team history that UVU has faced either squad.
The Wolverines will then travel to Texas to play UTEP on Feb. 13 in El Paso. UVU holds an all-time 2-1 advantage over the team, defeating the Miners at home in 2014 and 2019. UTEP's lone win in the series came in 2015 in the Lone Star State.
UVU will wrap up its non-conference slate at crosstown rival BYU on March 17 at 7 p.m. (MT) at South Field. The Cougars just edged out the Wolverines, 1-0, last season in front of a record crowd at Clyde Field.
"Playing games in February is tricky in Utah so we start out our official schedule in Southern Florida and have games lined up with two very good programs in Florida Atlantic and Florida Golf Coast," said Lemay. "We are then returning to UTEP to finish a home and home series that we started last fall here at UVU. Last year, we won that game 3-2 and will be prepared for another battle with them but this time on their turf. We end our non-conference slate with the biggest of them all, playing crosstown rival and top-10 BYU."