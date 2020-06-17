OREM—Utah Valley University women's soccer head coach Chris Lemay has released his team's 2020 schedule which features six games against teams that played in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including USC, Texas, BYU, USF, Northern Colorado, and Seattle U.
"We're excited to be moving forward with our 2020 fall schedule," said Lemay. "Once again, we've proven that we seek out the absolute best competition in the country and our schedule confirms that. We've got the most talented group of players we've ever had, and they will be able to play against, compete with, and challenge the best teams in the country."
Utah Valley will play 12 of its first 15 games on the road, including five of its first six matches away from Clyde Field. The Wolverines open the season in the Sunshine State with first-ever matchups against American Conference foes South Florida and Central Florida on Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, respectively.
The Wolverines hold an all-time 83-40-12 record at Clyde Field, including an impressive 16-6-2 (.708) record under coach Lemay. UVU is 38-13-6 (.719) over the past six seasons at Clyde Field.
"The home opener against UNLV will be special," Lemay said. "We love playing in front of our home crowd and our players love playing at Clyde Field. There is some magic there. We will be playing on a brand-new surface this season, which will also be exciting."
The Wolverines will continue road play against crosstown rival BYU on Sept. 24 in Provo. The Cougars are coming off one of their most successful seasons in school history, finishing 2019 with 21 wins and a trip to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, the two teams played to a 0-0 tie until BYU secured the match with a goal in the 64th minute for the 1-0 win in Orem.
"This is the biggest trip on our schedule even though it's only four miles down the road," Lemay said. "There probably isn't another game in the nation that produces this kind of atmosphere with two teams that know each other so well. It's a fun game and they've always been competitive matches."
Utah Valley opens its seven-match Western Athletic Conference schedule on the road against Seattle U on Oct. 3. The game will be a rematch of last season's WAC Tournament title match, which SU claimed on a golden goal in overtime in the 99th minute.
"This will be the toughest schedule in the history of our program," said Lemay. "We are playing six non-conference games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season and three of those teams made it to the Sweet 16. We are challenging ourselves to become the best team that we possibly can be, and this schedule will prepare us for WAC play without a doubt. We will have seen it all and will have played against the very best heading into league play."
The 2020 WAC Tournament will take place Nov. 4-8 at GCU Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz. The winner of the tournament receives the WAC's automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Utah Valley will host in-state rival Weber State in an exhibition match at Clyde Field on Aug. 13. It will be the first match ever played on the new surface at Clyde Field.