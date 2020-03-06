GREELEY, Colo. – Former Spanish Fork Don Brooke Carter made history by becoming the first Utah Valley University pitcher to throw a perfect game in the program’s NCAA Division I era in a 9-0 win over Northern Colorado on Friday afternoon. It was also just the third no-hitter since UVU moved to DI athletics in 2004.
Carter (4-2) struck out eight, including the first five batters she faced. She punctuated her effort by striking out two in the fifth and final inning of the run-rule contest, including the final out of the ballgame. It was Utah Valley’s first no-hitter since Bailey Moore defeated BYU on March 21, 2015. Josie Summers has the other no-hitter in the UVU’s NCAA DI era, on March 13, 2014 against Albany.
UVU (11-4) gave Carter run support right from the get-go, with Madison Carr leading off the game with a single and Jade Miller delivering her first home run as a Wolverine right after for a 2-0 lead. Abby Doughty singled and later scored when Lyndsay Steverson drove her in with a base hit.
The Wolverines added three more in the second, the first on a Miller base hit that brought home Emery Nielson. Miller finished the game 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Linnah Rebolledo also had a sacrifice fly and Siena Sandoval was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for two more runs and a 6-0 UVU lead after two innings.
Three more runs scored in the fourth; Doughty tripled and scored on a Rebolledo double. Jaeden Barajas drove in Rebolledo on a fielder’s choie, and Kyla Hardy delivered a pinch-hit double that plated Barajas.
In addition to Miller’s four-hit game, Doughty was 3-for-3 and scored twice, and Steverson also had a pair of hits while Rebolledo drove in two runs.