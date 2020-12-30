When Jared Sumsion took over as the director of athletics at Utah Valley University in May of 2019, there was no way he could have any idea what was coming his way in 2020.
But he has tried to see the good things as he has navigated the challenges of a world drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was super-successful for us, which is something I hope doesn’t get lost in the shuffle of COVID-19,” Sumsion said in an interview in July. “We won the WAC Commissioner’s Cup for the first time in our history. It was a modified cup but it is something we are super-proud of. We also had our best fundraising year ever, thanks to our friends at doTerra and UCCU. We had the largest gift in the history of the athletic department. We’ve had facility upgrades, which include putting in a new turf field at our ballpark, putting in new grass at our soccer field and upgrades coming at the UCCU Center. There have been all of these positive things happening, so we are really optimistic about our future.”
But the immediate issues are daunting and the Wolverines have plenty to deal with as 2020 draws to a close and everyone prepares for 2021.
Here is a look at the Top 10 stories for UVU athletics in 2020:
1. Athletic competition shut down for eight months
As the pandemic spread fear throughout the country, conferences and universities had to respond by shutting things down in March. Although it was unclear how long the cancellations would last, the end result was that UVU had no competitive events until November.
In addition to athletes in spring sports being unable to complete the 2020 season, the Western Athletic Conference decided in August to suspend fall activities.
Sports like men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, golf and cross country had their seasons postponed to 2021, although the uncertainties of the current times mean changes could still take place.
2. No programs yet eliminated due to budget concerns
Perhaps the greatest accomplishment of the year for the Wolverines was that UVU wasn’t forced to eliminate any sports because of the devastating budget shortfalls experienced across the country. While other universities been forced to announce drastic cuts, the Wolverines to this point have maintained the same number of athletic programs as before.
Sumsion said in July that the school has tried to maintain a conservative approach to the athletic department budget throughout its history and that has made it possible to survive the current financial challenges to this point.
3. Basketball teams struggle to play through COVID-19 outbreaks
The return to action for the UVU men’s and women’s basketball teams has been a mixed experience.
On the one hand, both squads have been able to compete. On the other, they have both also dealt with COVID-19 concerns that have required game cancellations and postponements.
As of Dec. 29, the Wolverine men have had four of their 10 games canceled, while the the women have had six of their eight games canceled and a ninth has been postponed.
4. Men’s hoops struggles in close games in early 2020
The big goals for the Wolverines on the hardwood every year is to win the WAC tournament and make it to the NCAA tournament.
In the pre-pandemic days of 2020, the UVU men’s team made its path harder as it had a tough time winning close games in WAC competition, resulting in a lower seed in the league tournament.
The Wolverines lost seven of their last 10 games, all of which came by 10 points or fewer. They hoped the experience would serve them well in the tourney but never got the chance to find out, since it was canceled by the pandemic.
5. Women’s hoops can’t maintain early success
The Wolverine women’s squad appeared to be headed on an upward trajectory early in 2020, rallying from a brutal start to get seven straight wins. That included starting WAC play 5-0.
UVU wasn’t able to keep that up, however, as it lost five the next six games but still ended up as the No. 2-seed in the league.
The Wolverines faced No. 7-seed Seattle in the first round of the WAC tournament but struggled to shoot the ball well and lost, 61-48, in what would turn out to be the last game for the school before the COVID-19 shutdown.
6. Wolverine wrestler Taylor LaMont wins national title
In a time where competition is hard to come by, UVU wrestler Taylor LaMont provided a bright sport for the school when he won the 2020 U23 Greco-Roman national championship at 60 kilos at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb, in November.
“It was awesome,” LaMont said in a phone interview in November. “I’ve had a lot of success growing up in the sport of wrestling, but now that I’m on a higher level, competing against other high-level athletes every time, it’s been a while since I’ve actually stood atop the podium and been first place my bracket. It felt good to get that national title, bring home that award, avenge one of my past losses and kind of get the monkey off my back. It felt good to be back where I always envisioned myself being.”
He said that winning this particular event (in which he competed as a member of the Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) usually would result in an automatic qualification to go represent Team USA at the World Championships, but those championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
7. Baseball field gets a new look
The plan was for the UVU baseball team to get to enjoy a great year on the brand-new turf field at UCCU Ballpark, since it would allow the Wolverines to compete even in the fickle Utah weather.
In a ceremony in March, the school announce that “the 139,732 square-foot new turf baseball field will now be known as doTERRA Field at UCCU Ballpark.”
“We would like to thank doTERRA for its generous donation to help make this project a reality,” Sumsion said in a press release. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this cutting-edge playing surface year-round. It will truly make a substantial difference for our baseball program for many years to come.”
8. Pole vaulter Larry Still named All-American
UVU senior pole vaulter Larry Still has been named a 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field All-American as announced by the USTFCCCA in May. Still beca just the second indoor track & field athlete in school history to earn the honor, and the first pole vaulter to do so.
“It’s exciting to hear that Larry has been awarded as an All-America track & field athlete,” UVU track and field coach Scott Houle said in a press release. “It’s a huge honor because, if you do the math with track and field, it’s the toughest sport to qualify for the championship.”
Still was set to participate in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., coming in as the No. 10 seed. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the championships were abruptly canceled. Still qualified with a mark of 5.50m in the pole vault, setting a school record and a personal record.
9. Three wrestlers earned NCAA tournament bids
Kimball Bastian (174 pounds), Tate Orndorff (285) and Taylor LaMont (133) all earned auto bids to the 2020 NCAA Championships by having success at the Big 12 championships in early March. Bastian and Tate Orndorff both finished fifth while LaMont wrestled back to earn a true eighth-place finish in a challenge match to claim the final spot in his weight class.
“We are excited for Taylor, Kimball and Tate in earning spots to the NCAA tournament. They are still on track to reach their goals at nationals,” head UVU coach Greg Williams said in a press release in March. “We are hopeful Tanner will earn a wild card and continue his journey as well.”
Fellow Wolverines Cameron Hunsaker (149) and Tanner Orndorff (197) also earned podium finishes at the Big 12 tournament by placing seventh and eighth, respectively.
The NCAA tournament ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.
10. UVU creates matching-gift donation campaign
As part of efforts to aid the budget for the athletic department, UVU put together a “Double your Impact” matching gift campaign for December.
According to a press release, a generous donor who wished to remain anonymous made it possible every gift made in the month of December to be matched, up to $50,000. The month-long campaign planned to use the money raised to support the Wolverine Club and help support student-athlete scholarships.
“Our mission is to build champions in the classroom, in competition, in the community, and in life,” Sumsion said in a December press release. “We build champions with philanthropic support from people like our matching-gift donor and you. All donations make a difference in the lives of our Wolverines. Thank you for considering a tax-deductible gift on behalf of our student-athletes!”