Big changes are in the works for the Western Athletic Conference and that means a new era for Utah Valley University athletics.
WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd announced Thursday morning that it was adding five new schools in 2022-23 including getting Southern Utah to leave the Big Sky Conference to join the WAC.
That means the Wolverines and Dixie State will have a third school in the league, making it the first time that has ever happened with Division I athletics in Utah.
“Utah Valley University welcomes all incoming universities to the WAC,” UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said in a statement. “Surely the student-athletes from all these institutions will add to the inspiration we feel from competition and hard work in and out of the classroom.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, and Southern Utah join the Western Athletic Conference. These five institutions strengthen the WAC, give us a bigger footprint in the Lone Star State, and provide the state of Utah with three schools in a single conference. Their academic and athletic reputation will help advance the league’s standing within intercollegiate athletics and give the WAC stability for many years to come. Welcome to the WAC!”
The biggest impact for UVU will be how sports will be divided into Texas and non-Texas divisions, which will impact scheduling and traveling.
The league has evolved significantly over the years, with teams leaving and joining at various times. The latest move gives the league 13 total teams.
“I cannot overstate my level of excitement in making this expansion announcement,” Hurd said. “The opportunity to bring five quality institutions into the conference, to bring football back under the WAC umbrella and at the same time significantly strengthen basketball and other conference sports is one that is easy to embrace.”
“The end result could not have been accomplished without the collaboration and shared visions of the WAC’s Board of Directors and the Presidents of the incoming institutions. It not only stabilizes the conference for the future; it also positions it for significant growth and success.”
"The additions will create a 13-team conference that will be divided into two divisions for team sports other than football, men's basketball and women's basketball. One division will consist of the Texas-based institutions including current WAC members Tarleton State University and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The other division will include Southern Utah along with Dixie State University, New Mexico State University, Grand Canyon University, California Baptist University, Seattle University and Utah Valley University.
"The addition of football will bring to 20 (10 men's and 10 women's) the number of sports in which the WAC will sponsor championships. Divisional play only will be held for baseball, softball, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer with championship tournaments held at the conclusion of each of the conference seasons.
"Men's and women's basketball will feature both divisional and crossover play with the number of conference games to be played still to be determined. Football will include full conference play."