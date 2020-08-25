Utah Valley University has won its first Western Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup after finishing with 50 points following the pandemic-altered athletic season.
The Wolverines were crowned conference champions in men's cross-country and recorded second-place finishes in women's cross-country, men's soccer (in both the regular season and tournament), women's soccer in its tournament, and men's indoor track and field.
"I am so very proud of this accomplishment by our student-athletes and coaches," said Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez. "Winning this award is a deserved reflection of the dedication and perseverance of all of our athletic teams. I am extremely impressed with their Wolverine grit."
In addition to men's and women's cross-country, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and men's and women's indoor track & field, men's and women's swimming and diving were also accounted for in the final standings. Utah Valley does not sponsor swimming and diving.
"We are thrilled to receive this year's WAC Commissioner's Cup," said UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion. "This honor is a testament to the depth of our athletic programs and the successes they enjoyed. The pandemic has modified all of our lives, and we are grateful to be able to celebrate this success as an athletic department and a university."
Men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, softball, men's and women's outdoor track and field, and baseball were also cancelled prior to the completion of the seasons and were not included.
Grand Canyon University, which had won two straight WAC Commissioner's Cups, finished in second with 48.0 points, and California Baptist University (35.75 points) was third. New Mexico State University (35.50), which won the regular season and tournament championship in volleyball and the women's indoor track and field championship, finished fourth.
The WAC awards its Commissioner's Cup to the school that performs the best in each of the conference's 19 men's and women's championships. Points are awarded in order of finish, equal to the number of teams that participate in each sport and are averaged between a team's regular-season finish (if applicable) and its WAC championship finish. Teams that do not qualify for a postseason tournament due to a smaller field receive postseason points equal to their regular-season finish. Teams that are ineligible for the postseason receive zero postseason points but can still earn regular-season points. Ties are not broken but instead are averaged between the tied teams. Affiliate members are not eligible for the Commissioner's Cup, but their standings are still used for determining points.