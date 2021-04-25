Alexander Marco blasted out his team-leading sixth home run of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Utah Valley dropped Sunday’s series finale at Totman Stadium, 6-2, to get swept in the four-game series by the first-place California Baptist Lancers.
The Lancers remain atop the WAC standings as they improve to 25-11 overall and 17-3 in WAC play with Sunday’s win, while UVU drops to 7-31 on the season and 5-19 in league play with the setback.
With UVU trailing 4-0 in the sixth and CBU starter Matt Amrhein having allowed just one hit on the afternoon, the senior slugger Marco cut the deficit in half with one swing of the bat with his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the sixth to make it 4-2. With Tavyn Lords on first after previously reaching on a fielder’s choice in the inning, Marco blasted out a two-run shot to left center to get the Wolverines on the board and make it a two-run game.
The Lancers previously scored a run in the first on an RBI double from Harrison Spohn and then made it 3-0 in the third thanks to a two-run homer from John Glenn. Spohn then delivered his second RBI double of the game in the fifth when he drove in Glenn to give CBU a 4-0 lead at the time.
Now a 4-2 game in the seventh, CBU got back-to-back hits from Glenn and Chad Castillo to put two on with nobody out. After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, Nick Plaia then drove them both home with a two-run double to right center to give the Lancers a little insurance and extend their lead to 6-2.
After UVU reliever Spenser Triplett struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to keep it a 6-2 score, CBU closer CJ Culpepper then put the game away for the Lancers by retiring the Wolverines in order in the ninth.
Marco and Poulsen both collected extra-base hits on the day for UVU, as Marco went 1-for-4 with the two-run homer in the sixth while Poulsen went 1-for-4 with a double in the second. Glenn led CBU by going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored while Spohn followed with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs batted in and a pair of doubles.
Amrhein was very good on the afternoon for the Lancers by going 7.1 innings and allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out three to improve to 3-0 on the season. Culpepper then earned his WAC-leading 11th save for CBU after tossing 1.2 scoring innings. Despite too pitching well for UVU, Mason Gray (2-5) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs while striking out six over five innings of work.
The Wolverines will now return to the state of Utah and will next renew their rivalry with former Junior College foe Dixie State next weekend in St. George. UVU and the Trailblazers will play a four-game WAC series beginning Friday at DS;U’s Bruce Hurst Field in the inaugural Old Hammer Rivalry series.
Saturday’s doubleheader results in two CBU wins
Brandon Luna and Trey Newman each drove in two runs apiece in the nightcap as Utah Valley pulled within three runs late, but it wasn’t enough as the first-place California Baptist Lancers held on to win the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 11-7, to sweep Saturday’s action and secure the weekend series. CBU also won the first game of Saturday’s twin bill by a score of 7-3.
In the second game, with UVU trailing 8-0, second-year freshman catcher Newman helped jumpstart the offense by blasting out a two-run home run down the leftfield line to cut the deficit to 8-2 in the fourth. His homer, which marked his third of the season, scored Jeff Arens who had previously singled in the inning.
After CBU tacked on a run to make it 9-2, the Wolverines responded with a four-run sixth to pull within a three at 9-6. Garrett Broussard started the sixth-inning rally with a single and later came home on an RBI single up the middle from Luna. With the bases later loaded in the frame, Mick Madsen plated Luna by working a bases-loaded walk. With the bases still full, Mitch Moralez singled home Kade Poulsen with an RBI hit, and Andrew capped the scoring with an RBI fielder’s choice to bring in Newman and make it a three-run contest.
California Baptist managed to answer back with an RBI hit from Mitchel Simon in the bottom of the inning along with an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Jonah Paez to make it 11-6.
The Wolverines then made things interesting by getting two on with two away in the ninth and Luna delivered a two-out RBI hit to bring in Hacker and pull UVU within 11-7. But CBU reliever Ryan Delgado responded by striking out Poulsen after a long battle to end the ballgame.
In Game No. 1, California Baptist starter Bryan Pope went the distance to earn the complete-game victory. The righty Pope surrendered just five hits and one earned run (three total) while striking out nine to improve to 5-4 on the year. Despite tying a career-high with six strikeouts and surrendering just two earned runs (five total) on five hits in 4.2 innings, UVU starter Nick Sims was tagged with the loss to drop to 1-5.
Five different Wolverines recorded hits in the contest and Poulsen and Drew Sims each went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Marco doubled and Moralez went 1-for-2 with a walk. Tavyn Lords also collected a hit for UVU in Saturday’s opener. Spohn paced the Lancers by going 3-for-3 with three batted in and two doubles while John Glenn went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.