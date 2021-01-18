Through all the ups and downs of the 2020-21 college basketball season, the hope is that there will be some payoff for the players and coaches.
The UVU men's and women's hoops programs got a little taste of that this past weekend as things went just about as well as they could've hoped as the Wolverines took on Seattle.
It wasn't easy but UVU was able to come away with three victories and one cancellation as the Wolverine women got a two-game sweep of the Redhawks in Orem, while the men's squad won a thriller in overtime in Seattle Friday night.
UVU athletes were recognized for their success on Monday as the Wolverines swept the WAC Player of the Week awards.
UVU's Fardaws Aimaq was named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for January 11 through January 17, while Josie Williams has been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week as well.
Aimaq, a redshirt-sophomore center from Vancouver, B.C., Canada, scored a career-high 29 points to go with 14 rebounds and four blocks in a 93-92 overtime win at Seattle U on Friday night.
The transfer from Mercer earned his eighth double-double of the season and moved his rebounding average to a nation-best 15.1 per game. He was also accurate on his shots, making eight of 12 attempts from the field and 13-of-15 on free throws.
Williams, a junior from West Haven, Utah, helped carry the Wolverines to a pair of league wins as UVU completed the sweep of Seattle U this weekend. Williams averaged a double-double over the two games, finishing with 14.5 points per game and 10 rebounds per game to go along with six total blocks.
On Friday, she posted 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and followed that up with an 18-point, 11-rebound outing on Saturday. Her 11 rebounds was a career high.
On the season, Williams is averaging 14.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks per game to lead her team in each category.
It is the second time Williams has received the honor in her career. She was also named the WAC Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Monday.
The Wolverine women beat the Redhawks by double-digits in both games, knocking off Seattle, 66-56, on Friday and then winning, 78-66, on Saturday.
In Saturday's game, the Wolverines got a huge first half from Nehaa Sohail, who scored 17 of her career-high 21 points in the first two quarters of play.
"We really challenged the girls after last night (Friday) to come out strong again," UVU head coach Dan Nielson said in a press release after Saturday's win. "I think it's easy, playing the same team, to think we'll just do it again but we know that team. Seattle's well-coached, they're a good team and we knew they'd be ready to go, so I was really pleased with our start. Every time they made a run we responded and stayed together. However you can get wins in league is great, so we're on the right track."
It was a much tougher road for the Wolverine men at Seattle on Friday night as they had to get a big shot in the final seconds to beat the Redhawks.
Trey Woodbury buried the game-winning three from the top of the key with under six seconds to go as Utah Valley knocked off Seattle, 93-92, on Friday night at the Redhawk Center.
After the Redhawks split a pair of free throws, guard Blaze Nield found Woodbury open from deep for the clincher. Seattle was unable to convert on a half-court heave at the buzzer in its last-gasp attempt.
"Trey Woodbury stepping up, finding a crease in the defense, getting his feet set, and knocking down a huge three," Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen said in a press release after the game. "We had too many turnovers but we will get better. Fardaws and Evan battling inside to finish with 25 rebounds was huge."
Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Seattle ended up being canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Redhawk program.
The UVU women's team steps outside WAC play this week to face Park University at the UCCU Center in Orem on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
The Wolverine men have a bye this upcoming week and will next host Tarleton State at the UCCU Center in Orem on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.