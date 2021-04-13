Kazna Tanuvasa was selected as an AVCA Pacific South All-Region Honorable Mention honoree, becoming the first AVCA All-Region selection in school history. The junior outside hitter was also named WAC Player of the year and was selected to the All-WAC first team and WAC All-Tournament team. The Lehi, Utah native also led her team to its first-ever WAC Tournament Championship and a birth in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Tanuvasa ranks in the top-five in the WAC in four categories, ranking third in kills (220), third in kills per set (3.61), third in total points (239) and fourth in points per set (3.9). She led the Wolverines in all four of those categories and led Utah Valley in hitting percentage among qualified players.
Tanuvasa has been named an All-WAC performer in each of her three seasons in Orem. She is only the second player in UVU history to be nominated to an All-WAC team three times, joining Lauren Bakker (2013-15). She is now the only Wolverine to be name to the all-conference first team in multiple seasons.
Wolverine women’s golf finishes sixth
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Utah Valley University freshman Victoria Estrada carded a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday to post a sixth-place finish on the individual leaderboard as well as help the Wolverines place sixth as a team at the Bobcat Desert Classic at the Golf Club of Estrella with a 20-over-par 596.
The two-round total of 20-over 596 marks UVU’s best team score of the 2020-21 season and it comes at the right time, as the Bobcat Desert Classic marked Utah Valley’s final tune-up prior to next week’s WAC Championship. The 596 also marks the sixth-best two-round total in program history. UVU carded scores of 300 (+12) and 296 (+8) on its way to posting the 596.
“It was a great week of preparation for next week’s WAC conference championship. We tied several PR’s, and all played under par for periods of time,” head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. “We are thrilled for Victoria’s breakthrough round today and the top-10 tournament finish. We’re looking forward to the WAC Championship. Go Wolverines!”
After sitting in a tie for 19th place following Monday’s opening round after carding a 2-over 74, the second-year freshman Estrada moved up 13 spots on the leaderboard after tying a career-low with the 2-under 70 on Tuesday to post the top-10 finish and tie for sixth at the event. Estrada recorded a total of seven birdies over the two-rounds of play at the event, which included four during Tuesday’s final round. The 144 ties for the seventh-best 36-hole score in UVU history and the best score of the season for the Wolverines.
Junior Bailey Henley also had a strong outing for Utah Valley by tying for 23rd with a 5-over-par 149. Henley carded scores of 74 and 75 on her way to posting the top-25 finish.
Freshmen Macy Robertson and Caylyn Ponich were next for UVU by tying for 41st with a pair of 8-over-par 152s. Robertson tallied scores of 77 and 75 while Ponich recorded two 76s. Fellow freshman Anna Lesa rounded out UVU’s competitors at the event by finishing in a tie for 53rd with a 13-over-par 157 (76-81).
With the season-best 596, UVU places sixth out of 11 teams to finish ahead of Idaho State, Montana, Eastern Washington, in-state foe Dixie State and the host Montana State Bobcats. Gonzaga won the Bobcat Desert Classic with a 4-under-par 572 (287-285) while WAC foes Seattle U (583) and California Baptist (584) finished second and third, respectively. In-state rival Weber State and Northern Colorado placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with scores of 588 and 595.
The 2021 WAC Women’s Golf Championship is now on tap for Utah Valley, as it will be held next week, April 19-21, at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. In 2019, UVU finished just three strokes back to post a third-place finish at its most recent WAC Championship.