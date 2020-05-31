In mid-March, athletes at universities across the country found themselves set adrift. Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 meant that training facilities were completely shut down.
On Monday, that hiatus officially ends.
Athletes at Utah Valley University will be able to return to campus to do "voluntary strength and conditioning workouts," according to Wolverine athletic director Jared Sumsion.
"We could not be more excited to welcome our student-athletes back to campus and bring some normalcy to their daily routines," Sumsion said in an email. "It has been eerily quiet without the energy and positivity that they bring on a daily basis."
Sumsion said that student-athlete health and safety is a top priority and that UVU will be following all of the guidelines that have been set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
"Student-athletes will be screened for symptoms and wash hands upon entry (to the facilities)," Sumsion said. "The number of athletes in one space is limited to four. Physical distancing and overly cautious sanitizing will be followed. There will be no sharing of equipment and all workouts are strictly monitored by strength and conditioning coaches in conjunction with athletic trainers."
He said the university will work with Intermountain Healthcare team physicians to ensure the proper procedures are in place and any health issues are addressed.
If an athlete does test positive for COVID-19, Sumsion said the medical staff would work closely with community and campus resources to manage any concern surrounding such a scenario.
The pandemic has not only impacted student-athletes because of the facility closures. Many institutions across the country are facing budget questions for their athletic departments, which might impact programs that would otherwise have athletes returning for workouts.
When asked whether there any athletic program changes being made to address budget concerns at UVU, Sumsion said the institution hasn't been forced into drastic action by the current crisis.
"Thanks to great campus leadership, UVU manages it budgets conservatively and is able to weather a storm like COVID-19," Sumsion said. "Athletics operates in the same manner and started making necessary budget cuts well before the pandemic hit. We anticipate more financial modifications in the coming months and are continually assessing ways to address future budget limitations."
Women's soccer is traditionally UVU's first sport of the school year, getting started in mid-August. Information about the 2021 season has yet to be finalized, although the university is planning to have at least some students on campus in the fall.
Still named indoor track and field All American
While athletes haven't been able to train or compete in the last few months, UVU senior pole vaulter Larry Still still earned a prestigious honor.
Last week it was announced that Still had been named a 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field All-American by the USTFCCCA on Tuesday. Still becomes just the second indoor track & field athlete in school history to earn the honor, and the first pole vaulter to do so.
"It's exciting to hear that Larry has been awarded as an All-America track & field athlete," Wolverine track and field coach Scott Houle said in a press release. "It's a huge honor because, if you do the math with track and field, it's the toughest sport to qualify for the championship. Only the top 16 athletes in the country get to come to the championship and represent their university and there are over 1000 pole vaulters at the Division I level."
According to the release, "Still was set to participate in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., coming in as the No. 10 seed. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the championships were abruptly canceled. Still qualified with a mark of 5.50m in the pole vault, setting a school record and a personal record."
Michael McPherson was the first Utah Valley athlete to achieve All-America indoor track & field status, competing in the NCAA Indoor meet in the heptathlon. McPherson entered the championship meet as the 16th seed and finished in 12th place, earning him a spot on the second team All-America squad.
"To be top 10 means a lot after all the work he has put in and recognized as one of the best in the country and to represent Utah Valley University is special," Houle said in the release. "He's a solid young man and a staple in our track and field team and I'm so proud of him."