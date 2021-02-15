Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for February 8 through February 14.
Aimaq, a redshirt sophomore center from Vancouver, B.C., continued to dominate the boards in a home split with Dixie State.
The transfer from Mercer collected his 11th double-double of the season in Friday night’s 87-72 win, scoring 13 points to go with 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
On Saturday, he reset his own school record for rebounds in a game with 25 and he added 18 points with three assists, a steal and a block for his 12th double-double of the season.
On the season, he leads the nation in rebounding and ranks third in Division I in double-doubles.
UVU men’s basketball falls to Dixie State
Trey Woodbury scored a career-high 27 points and Fardaws Aimaq pulled down a school-record 25 rebounds to go along with 18 points to lead the UVU men’s basketball team in a 93-89 loss to Dixie State in the second game of the Old Hammer Rivalry on Saturday night at the UCCU Center.
Utah Valley falls to 7-8 overall and 5-2 in WAC play, while Dixie State improves to 7-10 overall and 3-7 in league play.
Woodbury connected on 9 of 10 shots from the field and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line for his 27 points. He also pulled down four rebounds to go along with three steals and three assists.
Aimaq scored his 18 points on 7 of 13 shots from the field. His 25 rebounds are the most boards recorded in a single game in the nation this season. The 18-point, 25-rebound double-double is his 12th of the season.
Jamison Overton was also in double figures with 17 points. The senior guard connected on 6 of 13 shots from the field and hit 5 of 7 shots at the charity stripe. Blaze Nield dished out a team-high seven assists.
As a team, Utah Valley shot 48 percent compared to Dixie State’s 52 percent. The Trailblazers knocked down 26 of 29 free throws while UVU made 22 of 33. The Wolverines outrebounded the Trailblazers, 39-31. UVU dished out 20 assists on the night.
Utah Valley now travels to El Paso, Texas this next week for a pair of WAC games against New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday at Eastwood High School.
Wolverine women’s hoops falls to GCU
Grand Canyon University used a big third quarter and some timely shooting in the fourth to earn a split of the weekend series with Utah Valley University, 72-62, on Saturday afternoon in the UCCU Center.
The Lopes (14-4, 6-2) outscored the Wolverines (7-4, 5-3) 30-16 in the third and then, after UVU took a lead in the fourth, closed the game on a 15-2 run. Grand Canyon moved back into sole possession of second place with the win.
“I feel like we played really well for seven of the eight quarters, but they really sold out on their pressure today and in that third quarter they really dictated the pace. Give them credit, they had some players step up and hit some big shots late and were able to stretch it out,” said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. “I’m proud of our girls though and the way we responded after going into the fourth down by eight. I think it says a lot about this program and where we’ve come to have a team be that excited to win on your court.”
Maria Carvalho led Utah Valley with 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds while Nehaa Sohail added 14 points and nine boards, Shay Fano scored 13 and grabbed seven rebounds and Madison Grange added a career-high 13 points off the bench.
Grand Canyon had four players score in double figures, led by 16 from Tiarra Brown. Laura Piera was one of three Lopes to finish with 12 points. She scored eight of those during a decisive 10-0 run late in the game.
UVU trailed by eight, 55-47, entering the fourth but scored the first five points to quickly get within a possession. Down, 57-52, Carvalho — who was 4-for-5 from three in the game — beat the clock with a tough runner and then tied the game with a three with 6:57 remaining. On the next possession she found Grange in the corner for three to cap a 13-2 run and UVU led 60-57 with 6:19 to go.
Carla Balague scored to get GCU back to within one before Piera hit back-to-back 3-pointers and later a pullup jumper to cap the 10-0 run. Grange scored with 2:01 left to make it a five-point game but the Lopes would go on to score the final five points of the contest.
Grand Canyon was 26-for-56 (46.4%) from the floor and made 9-of-21 from beyond the arc. Utah Valley hit 21-of-46 (45.7%) and shot 9-for-18 from three. After the Wolverines doubled up the Lopes on the glass on Friday, 42-21, the rebounds were even at 28 apiece.
The Wolverines will host New Mexico State next Friday and Saturday in the UCCU Center. Friday’s tip is set for 5:30 p.m. MT and Saturday starts at 3 p.m. MT.
UVU women’s soccer ties UTEP
Despite outshooting UTEP 21-3 and dominating the offensive possession, Utah Valley played the Miners to a double overtime 0-0 tie on Saturday afternoon at University Field in El Paso, Texas.
Utah Valley, which has played all three of its matches on the road this season, moves its record to 1-1-1 with the tie. UTEP is now 1-2-1 overall.
“We’re disappointed that we couldn’t find a goal,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. “We created a lot of chances. UTEP bent but never broke. We look forward to opening WAC play next week.”
The Wolverines outshot UTEP 21-3, including an 11-2 advantage on frame. UVU also had six corner kicks to UTEP’s two.
Isabel Jones-Dawe picked up the shutout in goal for the Wolverines. She tallied one save on the day in 110 minutes of action.
Amber Tripp tallied a match-high five shots, including three on frame. Sadie Brockbank and London Miller each had four shots. Brockbank had three shots on net, while Miller had two. Heather Stainbrook and Breanna Eves each had two shots.
The Wolverines continue road play next week in Phoenix as the team opens Western Athletic Conference play with two matches at Grand Canyon on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20. Thursday’s match will begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s match will kickoff at 1 p.m.
Wolverine wrestling loses two duals
The Utah Valley University wrestling team dropped a pair of Big 12 Conference duals on Saturday to South Dakota State, 22-11, and North Dakota State, 25-12, at SDSU’s Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.
Despite the losses, fifth-ranked senior 174-pounder Demetrius Romero went 2-0 on the day to remain perfect on the season with a 12-0 record. Freshmen Jaxon Garoutte (149 pounds) and Dawson Collins (125) too had strong performances by going 2-0 and 2-1, respectively, in extra matches.
The Wolverines (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) claimed three of the 10 bouts against the Jackrabbits (5-6, 2-5 Big 12) and four of the 10 against the Bison (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), who are currently receiving votes for the NWCA Top 25 Coaches Poll and ranked 24th by InterMat. Saturday’s competition marked Utah Valley’s final dual meets of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
“We lost the first four matches of the SDSU dual all in the last 30 seconds. We had the lead in all of them so that was extremely disappointing,” head UVU coach Greg Williams said. “This is a young team and up until this week, they have been champs, handling every obstacle thrown at them. This week we took a step back and didn’t respond well to the challenge of a short turnaround. This team will learn from today and be better moving forward.”
The Wolverines will conclude their condensed 2020-21 regular season by sending a contingent of grapplers to the USAFA Round Robin event at Air Force next Saturday (Feb. 20). Following the tournament, UVU will head to the 2021 Big 12 Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 6-7 where it will look to qualify as many wrestlers as it can for the 2021 NCAA Championships.
“We will take a couple of days off then get prepared for the Big 12 Championships,” Williams added. “We are confident the guys will be ready to battle there in three weeks.”