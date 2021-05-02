Gabe Lysen shot an even par 72 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada, on Sunday in the final round of the WAC Championship to become the first golfer in UVU history to win a WAC men’s golf individual title with a three-round score of 8-under-par 208 (65-71-72).
With his win, Lysen earns a bid to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
As a team, Utah Valley shot 4-over-par 292 on Sunday to finish third with a three-day score of 1-under-par 863 (283-288-292).
Lysen was tied for the lead heading into the par-5 16th hole, which he birdied to take a one-shot lead. The senior held on to the one-shot advantage as he made his way to the 18th hole with winds howling at 15-20 mph.
“I battled all day,” said Lysen. “I would get an unlucky bounce here and there and didn’t let it change my mindset. I didn’t know where I stood all day and was fighting the course. The wind was ripping across the 18th fairway and I just bucked up and hit a hard drive down the left side. Coach and I then planned out the approach shot perfectly and hit a punch 5-iron to about 10 feet. At that point, I asked coach where I was at and he told me I had a one-shot lead and I then knew I just needed to two-putt to win. I just never gave up the entire day.”
Lysen recorded five birdies on the final day, going 1-under-par 35 on the front nine and 1-over on the back for his even par 72. He carded one of the lowest rounds in UVU history in his first round on Friday at 7-under-par 65. He shot a 1-under-par 71 in windy conditions in round two.
Kai Iguchi shot a final-round even par 72 to finish in a tie for ninth with a three-round 1-under-par 215 (71-72-72). The ninth-place finish marks his first top-10 outing of the season. Iguchi recorded five birdies in the final round.
Joseph Glenn shot a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday to finish tied for 20th at 5-over-par 221 (72-75-74). Brady McKinlay also carded a 2-over-par 74 on the final day and finished the tournament tied for 24th at 9-over-par 225 (75-76-74). Caden Weber rounded out the scoring with a 3-over-par 75 in his final round.
Wolverine baseball gets swept by Dixie State
Dixie State scored five runs in the seventh inning en route to claiming Sunday’s finale over Utah Valley, 11-0, to sweep the inaugural Old Hammer Rivalry between the in-state foes.
UVU falls to 7-35 on the season and 5-23 in WAC play while Dixie State improves to 15-26 and 13-11 in league play with Sunday’s win at Bruce Hurst Field.
Despite dropping the contest, the Wolverines managed to turn a triple play in the sixth inning.
With the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth, Taylor lifted a ball to deep left that Andrew Hacker was able to make the play for the first out. A run came in from third on a sacrifice fly, but Hacker fired the ball in to third and Mick Madsen was able to catch Matthew Ivancich in a run down and run him back to second to catch a pair of runners at second base, as DSU’s Jayden Leavitt had also moved up from first to second on the play.
The umpires then called the trail runner Leavitt out, and at the same time, the lead runner Ivancich stepped off the bag thinking he was out on the play and Madsen quickly applied the tag for a rare F75 triple play.
Sunday’s loss came after UVU dropped a double-header to Dixie State on Saturday.
Utah Valley rallied with five runs in the final inning for the second straight game to force extras in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but Dixie State managed to walk-off in the seven-inning scheduled contest in the eighth, 10-9.
The Wolverines then again looked to stage a late rally in the nightcap, but the Trailblazers managed to hold on to claim the nightcap, 4-2, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
Despite dropping both games, Mick Madsen, Garrett Broussard and Brandon Luna all homered on the day for the Wolverines (7-34, 5-22 WAC), and Kade Poulsen recorded five hits by going 5-for-8 on the day.
Mauger and Mikesell each finish third at Junior World Team Trials
Utah Valley University freshmen Kase Mauger and Braxton Mikesell both wrestled their way to third place finishes at the Junior World Team Trials in Greco-Roman competition at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa this weekend.
Mauger and Mikesell competed in both Greco-Roman and freestyle at the event, which doubled up as the 2021 UWW Junior Nationals. Mauger earned his third-place finish at 60 kilos in Greco, while Mikesell posted his third-place finish in Greco at 130 kilos.
Representing the Brunson UVRTC on the weekend, Mauger went 4-1 on Friday en route to placing third in Greco competition. He won his first two matches over Jeremy Bockert (12-4) and Jakason Burks (8-0) by tech fall to advance to the semifinals. After falling to Phillip Moomey of Spartan Combat RTC), 10-0, Mauger then responded by defeating North Dakota State’s Kellyn March by fall (2:04) in the consolation semis. He then went on to defeat Carter Stephenson of Black Fox Wrestling Academy, 9-1, in the third-place bout.
Mikesell also earned a third-place finish after going 2-1 at 130 kilos. After dropping his opening bout, Mikesell then responded by defeating Max Diaz of Statesmen Wrestling Club, 8-0, to move on to the to the third-place match. Then in a rematch against Eli Pannell of Burg Training Club, who Mikesell had previously been pinned by in the opening round, the UVU freshman heavyweight got his revenge with a 9-1 tech fall over Pannell to also place third.
Then in freestyle competition later in the weekend, Mauger went 3-2 at 61 kilos, while Mikesell went 0-2 at 125 kilos.
By taking third at the Junior World Team Trials, both Mauger and Mikesell are now second alternates for the Junior World Championships.