A late dry spell ended the Wolverines' comeback as Utah Valley lost a hard-fought rematch with WAC-foe New Mexico State, 67-60, on Saturday night at Eastwood High School in El Paso.
After tying the game with under two minutes to play, UVU was held scoreless the rest of the way as NM State ended the game on a 7-0 run to secure the win. The Wolverines don't come home empty handed as UVU defeated the Aggies on Friday night and head home with a 1-1 split in the two-game back-to-back game series in the Lone Star State.
With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 8-9 on the season and 6-3 in conference play. The Aggies improve to 6-5 on the year and 3-5 in WAC competition.
"It was a physical, intense game and New Mexico State made the plays when it counted," said Utah Valley men's basketball head coach Mark Madsen. "We had too many turnovers down the stretch and we had a chance to execute our stuff and unfortunately we had too many unforced errors. I was proud of how our guys fought and how we scratched our way back into the game."
Jamison Overton led UVU with 16 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Fardaws Aimaq snatched 15 rebounds to go along with three assists as Evan Cole added nine points and Trey Woodbury finished with seven points.
Utah Valley returns home for its final home stand of the season, hosting WAC-foe UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, in the UCCU Center.
Wolverine women's hoops knocks off NMSU
A strong defensive effort helped Utah Valley University to a 56-47 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon in the UCCU Center. The win pushed the Wolverines (8-5, 6-4) into a tie for second place in the WAC standings.
Shay Fano finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Josie Williams added 15 points and 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead UVU. Nehaa Sohail also finished with 10 points and eight boards to round out three Utah Valley players scoring in double figures.
"Today we had a lot better attention to detail defensively with our game plan and personnel," said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. "New Mexico State plays hard and they're a tough team and are well-coached. Just happy to see the girls bounce back, we hit some big shots and we still give ourselves a chance at second place."
Next week, the Wolverines will head to Texas for games at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley next Friday and Saturday.
UVU wrestlers see success at USAFA Round Robin
UVU sophomore Kainalu Estrella, redshirt freshman RJ Bingham and freshman Tanner Lofthouse led a contingent of Wolverine wrestlers that took part at the USAFA Round Robin on Saturday by all recording wins for UVU at the multi-team event.
The 133-pound Estrella compiled a 1-1 record on the day, while Bingham (157 pounds) and Lofthouse (165) both posted identical 1-2 outing
A total of nine Wolverines took part in the event, as Will Edelblute (125 pounds), Sammy Heywood (133), Sam Edelblute (141), James Emmer (149), Brigg Hoopes (157) and Payson Anderton (heavyweight) also were in action, but all finished winless on the day.
Wrestlers from UVU, the host Air Force Falcons, and Northern Colorado took part in Saturday's USAFA Round Robin.
The majority of UVU starters took Saturday's regular-season finale off in preparation for the 2021 Big 12 Championships that will take place on March 6-7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first three sessions of the Big 12 Championships will air on ESPN+, while the finals will be televised live on ESPN2.