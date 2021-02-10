Utah Valley University and Dixie State University have announced the renewal of an old rivalry between the two schools that dates back 49 years.
The Old Hammer Rivalry will continue the tradition that had been formed during their junior college days to present day with both schools holding NCAA Division I status and sharing membership in the Western Athletic Conference.
"The rivalry will incorporate the history of the two schools," said Utah Valley athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion. "Our history with Dixie State goes back nearly 50 years. We competed in the Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC) for years and now, with both holding membership in the WAC, it only makes sense to renew the rivalry and give it a name moving forward."
Established in 1941, UVU was originally a vocational school with the primary function of providing wartime production training to help with the need of arms and ammunition. As the years went by and the school grew, UVU has still held strong to many of its vocational roots.
Dixie State is located on the southern end of the state in St. George, Utah. St. George was settled by Latter-day Saint Pioneers in the mid 1800's and the Old Hammer Rivalry represents the development of the area and eventual addition of the school in 1911.
"We are excited to reignite our rivalry with Utah Valley and to initiate the 'Old Hammer Rivalry,'" said DSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe. "It will be exciting to battle the Wolverines each year for the right to retain the hammer!"
The two schools battled every year from the 1972-73 season in Region 18 and the Scenic West Athletic Conference. UVU and DSU will go head-to-head and compete for WAC titles against one another in baseball, cross country, men's golf, women's golf, basketball, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball, track & field, and volleyball.
The UVU and DSU men's basketball teams will play this Friday and Saturday in the first-ever game between the two schools since under the newly named rivalry. Tip-off for both games is set for 6 p.m.
Men's soccer announces signing of Barca Academy's Jason Smith
Utah Valley University men's soccer head coach Greg Maas has announcing the signing of Jason Smith to a National Letter of Intent.
Smith is a 6-foot-2 goalkeeper from Fresno, California and is currently the starter for Barça Academy's U19 MLS Next and UPSL Team. He's attended the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona since 2019, which is partnered with FC Barcelona which is part of MLS Next League.
"Jason is a fantastic addition to our UVU men's soccer family. He is not only a talented goalkeeper, but is an exceptional student and young man," said Maas. "He is very athletic, a great shot stopper, comfortable in possession, and has a tremendous presence in the box. Coming from the Barça Academy - we have high expectations for him over the next four years."
While a member of the U17 Barça Development Academy Team, Smith was the starting goalkeeper and recorded six clean sheets in 15 starts prior to the pandemic forcing the play to be put on hold.
Smith also played club and was captain for California Odyssey, as well as spending one season of high school soccer as a freshman in 2018, where he led his team to the Valley Playoffs and divisional semifinals.
Schmit earns Preseason All-WAC baseball honors
Utah Valley University senior right-handed pitcher Jesse Schmit earned Preseason All-WAC Baseball honors on Wednesday and the Wolverines were picked to finish seventh in the Western Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll in a vote by the league's 10 head coaches.
Schmit earns Preseason All-WAC honors for UVU in 2021 after leading the WAC with a 1.08 ERA during the shortened 2020 campaign. The UVU starting hurler went a perfect 2-0 on the mound a season ago and finished third in the WAC in strikeouts with 27 in 25.0 innings of work. He also walked just seven, surrender just three runs and limited opponents to a .153 batting average. Schmit was tabbed D1Baseball's Top Senior in the WAC a season ago.
As the team's closer in 2019, Schmit led UVU with a team-high five saves. He also fanned 31 batters that season in 30.1 innings of work and earned four wins on the mound in relief.
Grand Canyon, Sacramento State and UT Rio Grande Valley sit in a three-way tie as the preseason favorites to win the 2021 Western Athletic Conference baseball title with 73 points apiece. UTRGV holds a slight advantage of the group by receiving four first-place votes, while GCU and Sac State each received three. In the most recent full season of competition (2019), the Vaqueros tied for the regular season championship, while the Hornets and Lopes both tied for second. Sacramento State then went on to win the 2019 WAC Tournament en route to advancing to an NCAA Regional.
New Mexico State was selected fourth with 53 points, followed by California Baptist in fifth with 49. Seattle U is predicted to finish sixth with 37 points and UVU was tabbed seventh with 32. Newcomer Dixie State was selected eighth and Northern Colorado and Tarleton tied for ninth with 17 points apiece to round out the preseason coaches poll.
GCU second baseman Juan Colato and Sac State right-handed pitcher Scott Randall highlight the Preseason All-WAC squad, as they were respectively named WAC Preseason Player and Pitcher of the Year. Colato is joined by teammates Pierson Ohl and Frankie Scalzo. UTRGV also had three selected as Conrado Diaz, Joseph Impeduglia and Christian Sepulveda earned honors. SU had two recognized in Justin Kodama and Connor O'Brien and CBU also had a pair earn honors in Ulises Caballero and Chad Castillo. NM State was represented by Nauh Haupt, Tarleton was represented by Blake Burns and UVU's Schmit was honored to round out the 14-member team.
UVU's 2021 campaign will get underway next weekend, Feb. 19-21, with a four-game non-conference series at Saint Mary's. Friday's opening-season contest is slated for a 3 p.m. MT/2 p.m. PT start at SMC's Louis Guisto Field. Utah Valley's first WAC series is then scheduled for March 19-21 against Sacramento State at UCCU Ballpark.