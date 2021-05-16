New Mexico scored 11 unanswered runs on its way to defeating Utah Valley, 14-6, on Sunday afternoon at Santa Ana Star Field to sweep the three-game non-conference series.
With the setback, UVU falls to 9-42 on the season while the Mountain West Lobos improve to 12-23 with the win.
UVU will next head to the Emerald City for a key WAC series at Seattle U next weekend. The final four-game league series of the 2021 season will run Thursday to Saturday, May 20-22, and a trip to the WAC Baseball Tournament will be on the line for both teams. UVU, SU and Northern Colorado will enter next weekend all tied in the win column with seven conference victories apiece. Only one of the three teams will be left out of the 2021 WAC Tournament field. To view the current WAC standings, click HERE.
With New Mexico holding to an early 3-0 lead in the third, UVU struck back with three runs in the top of the frame to tie the contest at 3-3. With the bases loaded and two away, Kade Poulsen delivered a two-run double to right to bring in Garrett Broussard and Tavyn Lords to make it 3-2. After Alexander Marco was hit by a pitch to again load the bases, Drew Sims followed by taking one for the team to drive in Mick Madsen and tie the game.
The Wolverines then got two more runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. With Pacen Hayes and Broussard on base following a single and a walk, Mitch Moralez then drove in Hayes with an RBI groundout to first to give UVU a 4-3 advantage. Madsen then followed with an RBI single thru the right side to bring in Broussard and extend Utah Valley's lead to 5-3.
The Lobos responded with three runs in the fifth to take a 6-5 advantage and tacked on eight more in the sixth to put the game away. Lance Russell and Connor Mang both drove in runs for UNM in the fifth, while Shane Podsednik capped the big sixth inning with a bases-clearing double down the rightfield line.
After Moralez reached on an error in the seventh, Madsen then doubled to right to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out in the seventh. Poulsen would then follow with a sacrifice fly to deep left to bring in Moralez and make it a 14-6 contest. That was as close as the Wolverines would get the rest of the way however, as UNM would go on to win by eight runs.
UNM reliever Riley Egloff was credited with the win after tossing 5.0 innings of effective relief to improve to 1-1 on the year. UVU's Nick Sims was tagged with the loss to drop to 1-7.
Poulsen and Madsen led UVU offensively on the day by recording two hits apiece. Poulsen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double while Madsen finished with a 2-for-5 showing with an RBI, a double and a run scored. Podsednik paced UNM by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles while Kyler Castillo went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
The Seattle U series will mark UVU's final series of the 2021 season. The 2021 WAC Tournament will be held the following week, May 26-30, at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.
UVU softball falls in WAC tournament semifinals
Utah Valley University saw its run in the WAC Tournament come to an end by just inches in a 4-3 loss to No. 1 seed New Mexico State on Friday night at Logan Field.
The Wolverines had the tying run at second with two outs, but the final out was made at the plate with Madison Carr trying to tie the game on an Emery Nielson base hit. Carr doubled past third with two outs and nobody on, but couldn't beat the throw home on Nielson's hit to end it.
The Wolverines finish the season — head coach Stacy May-Johnson's first full season at the helm — at 24-28 overall, with one of those wins coming on Thursday over NM State in the WAC Tournament opener.
"This season has been up-and-down, but this group is resilient," said May-Johnson. "They just fight. Every game. We didn't always come out on top, but I love the way this team competes. I love the way they play the game."
Basia Query collected her program record 204th career hit in her final game, and also had two RBIs during a three-run fourth inning.
Trailing 4-0 entering the fourth, Linnah Rebolledo walked with one out and Rien Milliken followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Query drove home both runners with a base hit to right and then scored when Siena Sandoval doubled to right. Peyton Prigge delivered a base hit that looked to have tied the game, but Sandoval was called out at the plate on a close play, preserving the lead for the Aggies.
Brooke Carter pitched the 6.0 innings and didn't allow a run on just two hits and struck out eight including a streak of four in a row during the third and fourth innings.
The Aggies struck quickly behind a three-run home run in the of the first from WAC Player of the Year, Nikki Butler. Matalasi Faapito, who retired the first eight hitters she faced in the circle, added a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Wolverine golfer Gabe Lysen set for NCAA Regionals
Utah Valley's Gabe Lysen will become just the second men's golfer in UVU history play in an NCAA Regional as he heads to his home state to compete at Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club in Cle Elum, Washington, May 17-19.
The 54-hole, three-day, Cle Elum, Washington NCAA Regional will include teams from Wake Forest, Pepperdine, Florida, Washington, East Tennessee State, Utah, Denver, Sacramento State, Arizona, San Francisco, Iowa, Oregon, Mississippi State, and Long Beach State. The tournament also features individuals from Southern Utah, UNLV, Santa Clara, and BYU.
The Regional will be played on the par-71, 7,069-yard Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club. The course consists of rolling hills that flow through pine forests, along river bluffs and across expansive meadows ringed by soaring peaks.
Lysen, a Kirkland, Washington native, earned the automatic bid into this week's NCAA Regional after winning the WAC Championship at Boulder Creek Golf Club with an 8-under-par 208 (65-71-72) on May 2. He became the first golfer in UVU history to win medalist honors at the WAC Championship and to be named WAC Player of the Year. Lysen also earned First Team All-WAC honors after posting a stroke average of 73.44 this season, which is a stroke better than his career average.