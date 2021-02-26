HERRIMAN—Julianna Carter and Anna Pickering each scored goals to lead Utah Valley to a 2-0 shutout win over WAC foe New Mexico State on Thursday night at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
Utah Valley improves to 3-2-1 overall and 2-1-0 in WAC play. New Mexico State falls to 2-4-0 overall and 2-1-0.
"We love playing at home," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "The venue (Zions Stadium) was a real environment tonight. We want to thank RSL for allowing us to use the stadium. We've been creating chances in our last few matches and we were happy that we finally were able to finish a couple. I thought the team was disciplined and stayed mature throughout the match and now we're going to recover and get ready for Saturday."
The Wolverines got the game winner in the 22nd minute as Amber Tripp took the ball down the middle of the field and made a nice lead pass to Heather Stainbrook just inside the box on the right side. Stainbrook fired a shot that was deflected off the out-stretched hand of the NM State keeper. Carter positioned herself on the left side and fired in the rebound for the eventual game winning goal. Carter now has two goals on the season, both of which have been game winners.
Anna Pickering gave the Wolverines an insurance goal in the 89th minute after Lily Haskins dribbled the ball down the field and made a lead pass to Pickering on the right side. Pickering then gathered the ball and fired a shot into the back of the net. Haskins was credited with the assist.
Utah Valley will continue WAC play against New Mexico State on Saturday at the RSL Zions Bank Indoor Training Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
UVU to host WAC women's volleyball tournament
DENVER – The 2020-21 WAC Volleyball Tournament is headed to Orem, Utah for the second consecutive year. Originally, NM State was set to host this year's tournament. However, the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, N.M., will be unavailable this spring due to current COVID-19 restrictions excluding the Aggies from hosting indoor athletic events in Doña Ana County.
Instead, Utah Valley will open its doors to Lockhart Arena to host the upcoming tournament after putting on the tournament one year ago. This also marks just the second time in school history that the Wolverines will be on their home court for the WAC tournament.
The tournament dates will remain the same with the first round of matches to be held on April 1 and the championship match set for April 3. All six eligible teams will participate in the 2020-21 WAC Volleyball Tournament.