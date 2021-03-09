Utah Valley dropped the series finale against New Mexico State, 3-0 (23-25, 18-25, 16-25) in Lockhart Arena. After dropping a hotly contested opening set, the Wolverines were unable to rally against the WAC-leading Aggies. With the loss, UVU falls to 9-4 on the season, including 9-3 in WAC play. NMSU improves to 11-1 on the year and 11-1 in conference play.
After alternating the first five points of the match, UVU got out to an early 6-3 lead. The Wolverines kept the Aggies at bay as Utah Valley held a 15-12 advantage. NMSU scored three-straight points to tie the set up at 15-15 but UVU countered with a 4-1 run to pushed its lead to 20-17. New Mexico State ripped off a 6-0 run to take control of the set, 23-20. A late rally by the Wolverines cut the deficit down to just one but the Aggies took the opening set, 25-23.
UVU score the first two points of the second set as it opened up a 4-2 lead early in the set. Both teams exchanged 3-0 runs as the Aggies took an 8-7 lead. Two-straight UVU points gave the Wolverines the lead again at 9-8. Both teams went back and forth before NMSU used an 8-1 run to seize control of the set, 21-14. The Wolverines were unable to challenge from there as the New Mexico State took the second set, 25-18.
The Wolverines and Aggies played to an early 3-3 tie in the third set before NMSU ripped off an 8-2 run to push its lead to 11-5. After UVU cut the lead down to 12-8, New Mexico State pulled away, outscoring the Wolverines 13-8 the rest of the way to take the final set, 25-16. The sweep today marks the first time this season that Utah Valley has failed to win a set in a match.
Jaysa Funk Stratton led the Wolverines with 15 assists, five digs, and four blocks. Tori Dorius finished with seven kills and six digs while Kendra Nock added six kills and three blocks. Abbie Miller chipped in 10 assists and Seren Jardine led UVU with 11 digs.
The Wolverines hit the road for its final road trip of the season, taking on UT Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas on Monday and Tuesday in UTRGV Fieldhouse. Monday’s match is set to begin at 5 p.m. MT and Tuesday’s contest will start at 11 a.m. MT. UVU the returns home for its final homestand of the season as Utah Valley hosts WAC-foe Grand Canyon on March 22-23 in Lockhart Arena.