Utah Valley stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to hand New Mexico State its first loss of the season, 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 18-16) in Lockhart Arena. The loss snaps a 34-match win streak for the Aggies against WAC opponents and is the first loss since the Wolverines handed NMSU a 3-2 loss on Nov. 3, 2018, in Lockhart Arena.
With the win, UVU improves to 9-3 on the season, including 9-2 in WAC play. The Aggies fall to 10-1 on the year and 10-1 in conference play.
"They are a really good team and they execute at a high level and our adjustments allowed us to catch up and gave us a chance," said Utah Valley head volleyball coach Sam Atoa. New Mexico State did a nice job of running their quick offense and we were struggling to catch up at first. We made some adjustments to get in the right positions which allowed us to get some defensive help. We focused on controlling what we could control and that combination led to our turnaround.
"The last two points ended up being blocks that we had been working on and after struggling with that early, we were able to get five blocks in the fifth set. In athletics, there are going to be times when players aren't able to play and our team really rallied around playing for Kazna tonight with everyone stepping up a little bit and coming together to execute and to get the win without her."
UVU raced ahead to start the final set, 4-1. NMSU chipped away at the lead but Utah Valley used a 3-0 burst to extend its lead to 9-4. With the Wolverines up 12-8, roared back with a 7-2 run to put the UVU on the brink of losing the match, 15-14. A kill by Tori Dorius kept the Wolverines alive before another Aggie point against put Utah Valley on the edge, 16-15. After a long rally, Jaysa Funk Stratton ripped a kill across the court to tie the set up, 16-16. Sadie Hamson led two straight UVU blocks to close out the set, giving the Wolverines the win, 18-16, in the set and 3-2 for the match.
Stratton set a new career-high for assists, finishing the night with a game-high 35 helpers to go along with nine digs, and three blocks. Kristen Bell led the Wolverines with 17 kills to go along with five digs while Dorius chipped in 13 kills and three blocks. Caleigh Vagana added a career-high eight kills and four kills and Hamson finished with seven kills and a team-high six blocks. Seren Jardine led UVU with 13 digs, Abbie Miller collected 12 digs and seven assists, and Abbie Vincent finished with eight digs.
The Wolverines will wrap up the series with New Mexico State in Lockhart Arena on Saturday, March 9. The match is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. MT. UVU then hits the road for its final road trip of the season, taking on UT Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas on Monday and Tuesday, March 8-9.