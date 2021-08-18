The Utah Valley University women's volleyball team was picked to finish first in the Fall 2021 Western Athletic Conference West Division Coaches Preseason Poll.
Senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa was named WAC Preseason Player of the Year and selected to the Preseason All-WAC team.
Utah Valley won the WAC Volleyball Tournament after finishing tied for second in WAC play a season ago. UVU made its first trip to the NCAA volleyball tournament, finishing with a 12-4 conference record and went 14-6 overall.
The reigning WAC champion Wolverines were projected to finish first in the 2021 preseason poll after receiving 34 total points, including four first-place votes. New Mexico State received the other three first-place votes and 33 total points to earn the second spot in the poll. Grand Canyon finished in third place with 26 points, followed by California Baptist which slid into fourth with 20 points. Dixie State collected 16 points to take fifth place, Chicago took sixth with 10 points, and Seattle U rounded out the poll with 6 points.
Tanuvasa earned the nominations following three-straight season of being selected as a first-team All-WAC performer. Tanuvasa also became the program's first WAC Player of the Year and AVCA All-American Honorable Mention a season ago, leading the Wolverines in four categories, including points, points per set, kills, and kills per set. The Lehi native also ranked in the top-five in the WAC in all four of those categories. Tanuvasa enters the season ranked in the top five in school history in kills and points, ranking fourth in kills and fifth in points.
Utah Valley officially open its fall 2021 campaign at home as the Wolverines host #19 Utah on Friday, Aug. 27 in Lockhart Arena. UVU will open WAC play on Thursday, Sept. 23 at home against New Mexico State.
Fall 2021 Preseason West Division Coaches' Poll
Rank Team (first-place votes) Points
1 Utah Valley (4) 34
2 NM State (3) 33
3 Grand Canyon 26
4 California Baptist 20
5 Dixie State 16
6 Chicago State 10
7 Seattle U 6
Fall 2021 Preseason All-WAC Team
Player Yr. Pos. School
Carly Aigner-Swesey Sr. S NM State
Victoria Barrett So. OH NM State
Hannah Eskes Jr. MB Grand Canyon
Yanlis Feliz So. OH Chicago State
Morgan Janda So. S Sam Houston
Lauren Kersey Sr. RS Tarleton
Asley Lewis Sr. OH Sam Houston
Shaney Lipscomb Sr. RS NM State
Klaire Mitchell Jr. S Grand Canyon
Taya Mitchell Sr. MB Stephen F. Austin
Lia Mosher R-Sr. MB NM State
Leah Powell So. OH Stephen F. Austin
Kazna Tanuvasa Sr. OH Utah Valley
Megan Treanor Sr. OH/S Dixie State
Preseason Player of the Year: Kazna Tanuvasa, Utah Valley