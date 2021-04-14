Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. High 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.