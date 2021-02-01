UVU women's volleyball sweeps Seattle in season-opener

A record night for Kazna Tarawhiti Tanuvasa propelled the Wolverines to a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-19, 25-18) over conference-foe Seattle U in the Lockhart Arena in the season opener for both teams. UVU moves to 1-0 on the season and in WAC play as the Redhawks fall to 0-1 to start its season.
“For any coach, it’s the kind of kid you want to have in your program,” said Utah Valley head volleyball coach Sam Atoa. “She works very hard and we are thrilled and happy for her. We were thrilled to get out and finally play a real match that counts. It wasn’t the prettiest game offensively but we did a nice job defensively.”
After a Seattle U service error on the opening serve, the Redhawks went on a 14-7 run to take a 14-8 advantage early in the set. A kill by Tanuvasa jumpstarted a 6-1 run by the Wolverines to cut the lead down to 15-14. Both teams went back and forth until UVU ended the set on a 6-2 spurt, including the Tanuvasa’s 977th kill to put her in fifth place all-time in Utah Valley history, as UVU took the first set 25-22.
The Wolverines roared out to a 13-7 lead halfway through the second set. SU stormed back to cut the UVU lead to 16-15, but a balance attack by Utah Valley finished the set on a 9-4 run. UVU took the set 25-19 as six different Wolverines finished with multiple kills in the set, led by Tanuvasa’s three kills.
The final set was back and forth as SU tied it up at 16 apiece. A kill by Caleigh Vagana ignited a 9-2 run to end the set, giving the Wolverines a 25-18 victory to finish off the sweep.
“I was really proud of them and how they bounced back in that first set,” said Atoa. “I think we were a little anxious about the moment, actually having family and people in the stands and a different opponent on the other side. I think sometimes we take that for granted and I’m happy that, even though it wasn’t working out at first, they kept themselves close enough that we were to pull away.”
Kristen Bell led the Wolverines with nine kills to go along with four digs. Tori Dorius added eight kills and Tanuvasa finished with seven kills and five digs. Seren Jardine led UVU with 16 digs and Abbie Miller finished with a team-high 15 assists. Jaysa Funk Stratton added 12 assists to go along with six digs and Kendra Nock led the Wolverines with five blocks.
The Wolverines and Redhawks face off again on Tuesday, Feb. 2 with play set to start at noon in Lockhart Arena. Utah Valley then welcomes instate rival BYU to campus as UVU will host the cougars in a nonconference match on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. MT.
The Wolverines return to conference play with a trip to Stephenville, Texas to take on WAC newcomer Tarleton State on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15-16, with both matches set to start at 5 p.m. MT.