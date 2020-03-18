Any slim hopes for UVU spring athletic teams that somehow the 2020 season might be salvaged were pretty much eliminated Wednesday morning.
That was when the Western Athletic Conference made it official that all sports would be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
"The Western Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to cancel all WAC competition and championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the athletic year," the press release said. "This follows the earlier decision to suspend all WAC competition until further notice and the decision by the NCAA to cancel all remaining winter and spring NCAA Championships."
This will mainly affect the Wolverine baseball, softball and track and field teams, although spring competitions for women's soccer and women's volleyball are also likely impacted.
This is just the latest official escalation in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Other conferences have already announced similar cancellations and the NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to seniors who are unable to compete.