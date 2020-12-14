OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University wrestling head coach Greg Williams has released his team's 2020-21 schedule. The COVID-shortened season will feature home duals against Arizona State, Wyoming and California Baptist.
"First and foremost, we are excited to have a season," Williams said. "Kudos to the NCAA, Big 12, NWCA, our head athletic trainer here at UVU, Andrew Nelson, and our administration. They have all been proactive working tirelessly to make this season a possibility. We are very grateful for all of their efforts."
This year's schedule will be different than in years past, as it will include a dual-only slate during the regular-season. The season has also been shortened from the traditional five-month term down to three months and will span from January to March of 2021.
"Scheduling was more difficult this year with restrictions in place to limit travel, but we are anxious to get on the mat and compete," continued Williams. "Our guys have stayed focused and continued to work hard while dealing with uncertain situations, adjusted practices and limited contact throughout the fall."
UVU will open the schedule on Sunday, Jan. 3 with a pair of duals in San Luis Obispo, California against Cal Poly and Big 12 Conference foe Fresno State. The Wolverines will then return Orem for back-to-back home contests. UVU will open the homestand by welcoming California Baptist for a traditional dual meet on Friday, Jan. 8 at noon MT in Lockhart Arena. Then on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 23, UVU will host both Arizona State of the Pac-12 Conference as well as Big 12 rival Wyoming for a round-robin style dual-meet tournament.
The Wolverines will then have a busy day on Sunday, Feb. 7 when they head to Corvallis, Oregon to face a trio of Pac-12 opponents in Oregon State, Stanford and CSU Bakersfield. UVU will then close its regular season with a pair of Big 12 duals against South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Brookings, South Dakota.
The 2021 Big 12 Championships are then slated to take place on March 6-7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships will follow on March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Utah Valley welcomes back seven returning starters from last year's squad, which includes former NCAA qualifiers Taylor LaMont and Demetrius Romero. LaMont, a redshirt junior, is a two-time NCAA qualifier for UVU as well as a current U.S. Senior Greco-Roman National Team member and is looking to drop down and compete at 125 pounds this year. Romero will also be back for UVU this season for his senior campaign after missing 2019-20 with an injury. Romero is also a two-time NCAA qualifier for the Wolverines as well as the program's first Big 12 champion. He is planning on bumping up a weight class and competing at 174 pounds in 2021.
"Our coaching staff is proud of all of these young men and their attitude in progressing academically and athletically during these unprecedented and challenging times," added Williams. "We are also very hopeful our fans will eventually be able to attend matches. They are a big part of the energy we feel during the home contests and we're looking forward to the season."
Opponents, times and dates are subject to change. Ticket information as well as plans on how many fans will safely be able to attend home matches will be announced at a later date.