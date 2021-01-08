The Utah Valley University wrestling team won six of the 10 bouts including four by bonus points en route to recording a 25-16 victory over California Baptist on Friday morning at Lockhart Arena.
The dual meet marked the first of a three duals on the day that the Wolverines are hosting between UVU, CBU and No. 25 Northern Colorado.
Later in the day, Northern Colorado edged the Wolverines 19-16.
Opening up at 125 pounds, two-time NCAA qualifier and ninth-ranked Wolverine Taylor LaMont helped UVU get off to a strong start with an 11-2 major decision over Dilan Ajtun of Cal Baptist to give the Wolverines a 4-0 advantage. LaMont picked up four takedowns as well as over two-and-a-half minutes of riding time to record the bonus-point win.
FINAL RESULTS
Utah Valley 25, California Baptist 16
125: #9 Taylor LaMont (UVU) MD Dilan Ajtun (CBU), 11-2
133: Ty Smith (UVU) FALL Brandon Paulson (CBU), 1:37
141: Chaz Hallmark (CBU) FALL Isaiah Delgado (UVU), 4:41
149: Cameron Hunsaker (UVU) DEC AJ Raya (CBU), 3-2
157: Danny Snediker (UVU) MD Zach Rowe (CBU), 12-4
165: Kekana Fouret (UVU) DEC Josh Grant (CBU), 3-0
174: #5 Demetrius Romero (UVU) TF Louis Rojas (CBU), 17-2 (7:00)
184: Caden Gerlach (CBU) MD Ashton Seely (UVU), 13-5
197: Evan Bockman (CBU) DEC Jacob Armstrong (UVU), 5-2
285: Zach Schrader (CBU) DEC Chase Trussell (UVU), 4-2 (SV-1)
UVU women fall at Cal Baptist
Utah Valley women’s basketball got blitzed early and lost at Cal Baptist 98-69 to open Western Athletic Conference play on Friday.
The Lancers outscored the Wolverines 36-8 in the first quarter, starting out with an 11-0 lead in the first 2:30 of the game. Cal Baptist shot lights out, making 14 of 19 from the field (74%) in the first ten minutes. UVU played the home team even the rest of the way but could never cut into the lead with a significant push.
Josie Williams led Utah Valley with 15 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Maria Carvalho with 14 points, Madison Grange with 12 and Nehaa Sohail with 11.
Britney Thomas led Cal Baptist (1-0 WAC, 10-0 overall) with 24 points on 11 of 15 from the field.
The same two teams will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m.