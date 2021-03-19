For the first time in program history, UVU put two wrestlers in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling tournament with Taylor Lamont (125 pounds) and Demetrius Romero (174).
In his first match of the day, LaMont looked fantastic getting a takedown and back points in the first round to surge out to a 4-point lead on his way to a 7-3 victory against No. 2 seed Sam Latona of Virginia Tech.
The two traded escapes and LaMont earned a penalty point and another escape as Latona got a takedown late in the match. But it was too little too late to prevent the Wolverine from earning a trip to the semifinals and securing All-American status.
But in the semifinals, LaMont was defeated by No. 3 seed Brandon Courtney of Arizona State, 2-1 in the tiebreaker round.
In regulation, neither wrestler threatened getting a takedown and an escape by each one left the score locked at 1-1.
The sudden victory portion was much like regulation where neither wrestler came close to scoring a takedown. When the action went back down on the mat, LaMont chose down but was rode out by Courtney for the entire 30 seconds, though the Wolverine grappler nearly escaped twice.
Then in the second tiebreaker, LaMont chose to give Courtney an escape point so he would have the full 30 seconds to work for the go-ahead takedown. But Courtney kept LaMont at bay to advance to the championship final to take on top-ranked Spencer Lee of Iowa.
In regards to LaMont’s quarterfinal victory, UVU head coach Greg Williams had high praises for his grappler.
“Taylor (LaMont) had a really nice strategic match,” said Williams. “Latona is really long and has a really good leg shot to the right side, but isn’t comfortable in the ties. We kept him tied up. Taylor did a great job.”
Romero, seeded No. 2, also made history winning his first match of the day to make the semifinals and achieve All-American status. Romero defeated Kaleb Romero of Ohio State, the seventh seed, 6-0.
UVU’s Demetrius Romero used two takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to earn the shutout.
But like LaMont, the semifinals had a disappointing result as Demetrius Romero fell to Penn State’s Carter Starocci, the third seed, 2-0.
After a scoreless first round, Starocci got an escape to take a 1-0 lead into the third period. Demetrius Romero couldn’t escape and the Nittany Lion grappler earned an additional riding time point to secure the victory.
“Romero is a gritty competitor,” said Williams of his redshirt senior.
The loss to Starocci was just the first loss for the Wolverine grappler this season.
Both wrestlers can still claim third place as the two will battle to move up the podium Saturday morning.
LaMont will square off with Minnesota’s Patrick McKee, the 15th seed. McKee actually lost to Latona of Virginia Tech 3-1 in the second round of the tournament. The winner of this bout will go for third place while the loser battles for fifth place.
Meanwhile Demetrius Romero will battle Nebraska’s Mikey Labrioala, who came into the tournament as the fourth seed.
Though both LaMont and Demetrius Romero fell short of their goals of being NCAA champions, Williams knows all too well their contributions to the Wolverine program.
“We are trying to change the culture of the program and Taylor and Demetrius are great examples. They believe every time they’re going to win,” Williams said.
After two days of wrestling, Williams has noticed a different tenor with the COVID-19 protocols limiting crowd size. And he sees it as something that could benefit UVU and other programs that aren’t traditional powerhouses.
“It’s different for sure, and I actually think less fans neutralizes the home mat advantage of the larger schools,” Williams said.
After the semifinals were completed Iowa (109) found itself in the lead with Penn State in second with 94.5 points. Oklahoma State (86.5) was third while Arizona State (67) and Michigan (58.5) rounded out the top five. UVU was in 20th place with 20.5 points and will hope to end up in the Top 20 after tomorrow’s competition for the first time in program history.
Notes: Earlier in the season, Stanford announced it was dropping 11 athletic programs including wrestling. But the Cardinal have shown well and will have two All-Americans in Jaden Abas (149) and Shane Griffith (165). And in protest, the program has competed in plain black singlets without putting the school’s logo on any part of the competitive uniform.
Griffith actually made the championship finals from his eighth seed shocking top-seed Alex Marinelli of Iowa 3-1 in sudden victory. Then Griffith defeated No. 5 seed Zach Hartman of Bucknell 9-3 in the semifinals. Griffith could be just the second NCAA champion in program history if he can get past third seeded Jake Wentzel of Pitt.
Abas battled back in consolation to All-American and will go for seventh place. Abas is the son of former NCAA champion Gerry Abas, who won a title at Fresno State, who also announced they would also be dropping their program. Incidentally, former Springville High School 4-time state champion and 2-time NCAA All-American Jason Chamberlain is an assistant coach in the Bulldog program.