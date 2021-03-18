UVU's Romero, LaMont stay unbeaten at NCAA wrestling championships

Multiple All-Americans and a top 20 finish at the 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament in St. Louis are realistic goals for the Utah Valley University (UVU) wrestling program.
The Wolverines took a big step toward that as Taylor LaMont (125 pounds) and Demetrius Romero (174) both went 2-0 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals, which will take place at 9 a.m. Mountain time Friday.
The seventh-seeded LaMont won his first match of the day with a dominating 19-1 technical fall victory over Stanford’s Jackson Disario, the No. 26 seed. Then he followed that up with an exciting 2-1 win over Penn State’s Robert Howard, the No. 23 seed, who had pulled off an upset earlier in the day against No. 10 seed Malik Heinselman of Ohio State.
LaMont (11-1) will meet No. 2 seed Sam Latona of Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Friday morning. The Hokie grappler is currently undefeated at 12-0.
Romero, who secured the No. 2 seed which was the highest seed for any Wolverine grappler in program history, had a bit tougher match in his opener posting a 9-6 win over No. 31 seed Jake Logan of Lehigh.
But the Wolverine redshirt senior was razor sharp in his second round match defeating Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott, the No. 18 seed, 11-5. Romero now will square off with another Romero, Kaleb Romero of Ohio State, the seventh seed.
Both LaMont and Romero are now one win away from All-American status, two wins from making the championship finals and three matches away from the top of the podium as both have made the quarterfinals, the first time two Wolverines in the same season have penetrated this far in the winner’s bracket. Romero still boasts a perfect 18-0 mark.
UVU picked up a nice win in a preliminary match by No. 33 seed Cameron Hunsaker (149) as he defeated Hofstra’s Greg Gaxiola, the No. 32 seed, 5-1. Hunsaker was then pinned by top seed Sammy Sasso of Ohio State and dropped into the consolation side of the bracket where he was topped by Amry’s PJ Ogunsanya by a 5-3 count to end his tournament.
UVU’s fourth wrestler taking part in the 2021 NCAA meet Ty Smith (133) went into the tournament as the 28th seed and was defeated by No. 5 seed, Micky Phillippi of Pitt, by major decision, 14-3. Then Smith was eliminated from the tourney by Jared Van Vleet of the Air Force Academy by a score of 4-1.
North Dakota State’s Owen Pentz, who prepped at Morgan High School right here in Utah, produced the most stunning upset on day one as he pinned Nebraska’s Eric Schultz. Pentz came into the tournament seeded No. 31 while Schultz, the Big 10 runner-up, was seeded No. 2 2 at 197 pounds. But Pentz was defeated by Penn State’s Michael Beard by major decision, 17-8.
Two former UVU wrestlers picked up wins.
DJ Lloren (125), who transferred to Fresno State, lost his first match but picked up in consolation, while Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff (285), seeded No. 21, pulled off a minor upset in the first round defeating No. 12 seed Chris Lance of Nebraska by a 2-1 score. But Orndorff was sent to the consolations by Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi.
After the first two rounds of the tournament, Iowa was ahead in the team score with 33.5 points. Penn State, coached by former Wasatch 4-time state champion Cael Sanderson, was just behind the Hawkeyes with 28 points. Missouri was third with 23.5 points, while North Carolina State was fourth with 21 points. Oklahoma State rounded out the top five with 20 points. Penn State is going for its ninth title in the last 10 tournaments
UVU with 6.5 points stands in 26th place out of the 64 institutions that qualified wrestlers for the 2021 NCAA meet.