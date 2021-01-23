Wolverines look solid, crown four champions at UVU Round Robin wrestling tournament

The Utah Valley University wrestling team crowned four individual champions on Saturday en route to putting together a solid outing at the UVU Round Robin which features competitors from UVU, Wyoming and No. 9 Arizona State.
Senior Demetrius Romero led UVU with 3-0 record on the day to win the 174-pound title, while sophomore Cameron Hunsaker went 2-0 to win the 149-pound bracket, and junior Taylor LaMont and freshman Kase Mauger also both finished with 2-0 records to share the 125-pound title.
"Our two studs-Taylor and Demetrius-had some certain goals that they wanted to work on and achieve, and I think they met those today. So, I'm pleased with how they and a number of our other wrestlers went out and competed," head UVU coach Greg Williams said. "But we've got some work to do. We only have two more competitions remaining before conference so that doesn't give us a ton of contact, but we're excited with the direction that we are going and some good things are happening."
The fifth-ranked UVU 174-pounder Romero moved to 8-0 on the season after recording a pair of bonus-point wins on the day along with a 5-3 decision over fellow ranked foe No. 14 Hayden Hastings of Wyoming. After opening with a 14-4 major decision over Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo, Romero followed that up with a 19-3 technical fall over UW's Nate Moore to setup a title bout about Wyoming's Hastings. In the third-round matchup with No. 14 Hastings, Romero looked strong with a pair of firs period takedowns on his way to taking an early 4-1 lead. The 2019 Big 12 champion and two-time UVU NCAA qualifier then held on with an escape in the third to claim the bout by a score of 5-3 and remain undefeated on the year.
The sophomore Hunsaker posted a 2-0 outing on Saturday with a couple of major decision victories to win his weight class. Following a 10-0 shutout over Wyoming's Ridge Briggs, Hunsaker capped the undefeated day with a dominant 15-2 major over UW's Warren Carr to even his 2020-21 season record at 4-4.
The seventh-ranked UVU 125-pounder Taylor LaMont too looked strong on the day for the Wolverines by recording a pair of bonus-point wins. The Utah Valley two-time NCAA qualifier started his outing with a 20-4 technical fall victory over Wyoming's Darrick Stacey in the first match of the day, and later capped his afternoon with a 1-minute and 47-second first period fall over UW's Brendon Garcia. With the wins, LaMont improves to 4-0 on the season.
The freshman Mauger also had a nice showing at 125 pounds for UVU to share title honors with his teammate LaMont. Mauger opened with a 7-2 decision over UW's Garcia and capped his strong performance with a first period fall over Darrick Stacey (2:09) to move to 3-0 on the year.
Freshman Danny Snediker also had a solid outing for the Wolverines on the day by going 2-1 at 157 pounds. Snediker picked up wins over Wyoming's Cooper Voorhees (fall, 6:20) and UW's Logan Jensen (7-4), before falling to No. 16 Jacob Wright of Wyoming, 9-3, for his first loss of the season.
Redshirt freshman Nick Rino (1-2 at 141), freshman Jaxon Garoutte (1-0 at 149), senior Koy Wilkinson (1-1 at 165), sophomore Jacob Armstrong (1-1 at 197) and sophomore Chase Trussell (1-1 at heavyweight) all also picked up wins on the day for the Wolverines.
"I'm really excited about our younger guys, especially our first-year freshmen. We are working some definite techniques that we want them to get done and they are already progressing on both top and bottom," Williams added. "I saw some finish positions that we missed out on today but overall, I'm excited about our freshmen and the way that they've bought in and we love that."
A total of 21 wrestlers competed for both UVU and fellow Big 12 foe Wyoming on the day, while ASU was only able to have two grapplers compete in the three-team event due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols.
The contest marked the 2020-21 home finale for Utah Valley.
The Wolverines will now be off until Sunday, Feb. 7 when they'll travel to Corvallis, Oregon to take on host Oregon State, No. 21 Stanford and CSU Bakersfield. UVU will then face Big 12 foes Air Force, South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Feb. 13 in Brookings, South Dakota.