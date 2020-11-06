The Pac-12 issued the following statement Friday regarding the Arizona at Utah football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7:
"The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.
The cancellation of this game, following yesterday's cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."