Snow College athletics director Robert Nielson has announced head football coach Andrew Mitchell has resigned his position to pursue other opportunities, and associate head coach Zac Erekson will take over the reins of the Badger College football program, effective immediately.
Mitchell took over the position in December of 2018, and coached the Badgers during the 2019 season. He led Snow College to a 5-3 record in his only season at the helm, including a 30-27 win at third-ranked Garden City. The 2020 season was postponed due to Covid-19.
“We appreciate Coach Mitchell for his service to Snow College as both an alumnus and football coach. We wish him and his family all the best,” Nielsen said.
Erekson is entering his second season at Snow and his 12th year overall of coaching. Prior to coming to Snow, Erekson served as the athletics director and head coach at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. Before his tenure at Skyline, Erekson coached high school football throughout Texas for 8 years. Erekson coached at 5A Abilene Cooper in Abilene, TX where his team went 12-2 in 2011. While coaching in Texas, Erekson coached future University of Texas WR Lorenzo Joe, Texas Tech QB Clayton Nicholas, and BYU RB Trey Dye, University of Houston RB Joseph Glenn, Army DB Max Regan.
“Coach Erekson brings a lot of energy and football coaching experience to the program,” Nielson said. “He has shown a great deal of leadership among coaches and student-athletes as we continue to navigate through the unprecedented times. We look for Coach Erekson to continue the great tradition of Snow College football.”
Erekson, who is from Springville, Utah, graduated from Springville High School as a 12-time letterman. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track in high school. After high school, Erekson played football at Dixie State for one season before graduating after his freshman season. He then transferred to BYU where he played receiver on the 2006 Mountain West Conference Championship team and graduated with a degree in communications. He later earned his master’s degree in athletic administration from APU. He and his wife Juli, have a daughter (9) and two sons (6) and (5) and expecting their fourth child in May.
“First, I would like to thank President Cook, and our athletic director, Rob Nielson, for the opportunity to lead this program,” Erekson said. “We look forward to leading this storied program into the future. We recognize the immense responsibility we have to nurture these young men and prepare them for the next chapters of their lives. We are anxious and excited to get to work.”