Even though the 2019 Siegfried and Jensen Utah Open at Riverside Country Club in Provo features a number of successful professional and amateur golfers, one of the most recognizable faces belonged to an ex-NBA star.
So what was it like for BYU golfer Kelton Hirsch to be paired with former Utah Jazz point guard Deron Williams for the first two rounds of the event?
“I’ve been a Jazz fan since I was 5-years-old and watched Deron Williams play, so I was really excited to be playing with him,” Hirsch said. “We had a lot of good energy and a lot of good shots, so it was a lot of fun.”
Hirsch certainly didn’t get distracted as he put together two excellent rounds of golf.
He followed up his 5-under-par round on Friday by going 7-under-par on Saturday, which was good enough to put him in first place heading to the final round of the tournament on Sunday.
“Yesterday I got rolling on my last five holes,” Hirsch said. “I made four birdies on my last five, and I just kind of picked up right where I left off. I birdied three of the first four holes. I had the putter rolling really, really well. I was hitting my lines and the greens out here are amazing.”
He explained that he was pleased for the most part with his ball placement for the day.
“I hit a lot of good approach shots and then I made probably five 12-to-15-foot putts,” Hirsch said. “I hit the ball where I wanted to on the right side of the hole.”
He added that since he’s spent a lot of time on the Riverside course, he felt confident in his reads.
“I’ve played here enough to know where the breaks are going,” Hirsch said. “I was able to knock a few in today.”
The Cougar star is one of two amateur golfers inside the Top 20 on the leaderboard (BYU freshman and former Lone Peak star Carson Lundell is tied for seventh at 8-under-par).
Hirsch said he just plans to keep going and see what happens.
“This tournament has always been about enjoying yourself and seeing how your game stacks up against the pros,” Hirsch said. “I’ve just had a lot of fun these last two days. I’ll just come out tomorrow and keep playing the way I have been.”
Other notable names in good position heading into the final day of action include former BYU golfer Jordan Rodgers (9-under-par, tied for fourth) and 1999 champion Dean Wilson (8-under-par, tied for seventh).
The final round of the 2019 Utah Open is scheduled to begin at Riverside Country Club in Provo at 7:30 a.m. today.