BYU junior golfer Allysha Mae Mateo and UVU freshman golfer Victoria Estrada compete for universities that are only a few miles apart but don’t know each other all that well.
That might change next week, however.
That’s because both the Cougar and Wolverine stars will be competing as individuals at the NCAA Regionals at Stanford Golf Course at Stanford, California, on May 10-12.
“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, just play my best and see how far I can get,” Mateo said in a phone interview earlier in the week. “Obviously I want to be able to qualify for nationals, but I’m really just enjoying every moment, just focusing on every shot and not getting too far ahead of myself.”
Estrada is making history for the UVU women’s golf programs as she will be the first Wolverine to compete at an NCAA regional.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Estrada said in a phone interview. “I’m very stoked. I’m going to be playing with some big-name schools out there and some very talented girls. It’ll be a great experience and I’m a little nervous but it’s like that good, excited nervousness. I’m looking forward to it.”
In many ways, both golfers get to savor this postseason opportunity as a culmination of more than a year of ups and downs, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For me sometimes, I felt like kind of taking it easy with golf because we weren’t competing,” Estrada said. “But for this past year, I kind of just got the incentive to not take any breaks, just attack this pretty hard. Having each other as a support system to keep each other motivated has been really strong. I just really wanted to try and reach a level of golf that I haven’t been close to for a while now. I felt a lot more driven.”
Mateo is from Hawaii and the efforts in that state to attempt to limit the spread of the virus meant that she wasn’t even able to play for awhile.
But she said that the adjustments that were made when competition began again provided some unique enjoyment.
“It was really nice because you were able to play as a whole team in one group,” Mateo said. “The five of us would play in a tournament and that was just super fun. It was just like practice but in a tournament setting. It was nice having that opportunity to be able to play with all our teammates during a tournament setting.”
Both Mateo and Estrada talked a lot about the value of being part of a strong team and the support they received from the other Cougars and Wolverines.
“The chemistry and dynamic with the coaches and my teammates has been stellar,” Estrada said. “I definitely feel like my game has been getting a lot cleaner and more solid, and that goes for my teammates too. We’ve been putting in lots of hard work and I really think it’s showing from our from our scores.”
The NCAA Regionals will be different in that sense, however, since neither athlete will have their team on the course with them, although their coaches will be there.
“It’s definitely going to be different because it’s just going to be me and Coach (Carrie Roberts) going,” Mateo said. “It kind of just reminds me of when she would come with me in the summers when I would qualify for tournaments. She would always be my caddy for the past two summers so it’s kind of just like that.”
Estrada and Mateo said they don’t have personal experience with the Stanford Golf Course where the regionals will take place but have heard it isn’t known for being overly tricky.
“I heard it has kind of tight fairways so the driver needs to be on point,” Mateo said. “The rough will probably be thick. But other than that, everyone’s been telling me it’s pretty straightforward, that the course is what it is what it looks like. You need to stay in the fairway, have to hit the greens and make those putts. You just try to take every shot one shot at a time and just stay in the moment.”
Estrada said that while she hasn’t been to that particular course, she has played a lot in California.
“My game is feeling really good as far as my ball striking and accuracy,” Estrada said. “I reviewed the course online and it looks appealing to me. I just have to trust my game, trust my targets and I feel like I can do some good stuff out there.”
Both golfers hope to have their experiences at the 2021 NCAA Regionals be something they build on as they continue their college golf careers.
“Going into every tournament, I want to do well and I want to be up there with the low score on the leaderboard at the end of the day,” Estrada said. “But I found that I just need to stay within myself and try my best not to get ahead with my scores. I feel like the ultimate goal as a golfer in general is just trying to try to manage yourself on the course. Being in this big of a tournament and in a very competitive environment, I look forward to just trying to push myself to the best of my abilities. I want to stay composed out there and see what happens.”