When the 2020 Utah State Amateur golf tournament was postponed from its normal July time slot to early September, it’s unlikely it took into account how much tougher it would be for BYU golfers.
“This may have been the worst week to have it because we started school on Monday,” Cougar junior Brock Stanger said in a phone interview Thursday. “Luckily most of it is online but I haven’t even been around the school. It was a little strange playing at this time.”
Stanger was the last of the BYU golfers — and the last golfer with Utah Valley ties — in the field as he reached Thursday afternoon’s round of 16 at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club before falling to Luke Crapo, 2-up.
“Luke made a lot of good putts coming down the stretch,” Stanger said. “That’s what you need in the State Amateur. I was behind all day but I got it back to even. I missed a couple of putts and he made a great putt on No. 17. You have to grind it out and that’s what Luke did.”
Stanger started match play by holding off Derek Penmen to get the 5-and-3 win and advance to the afternoon.
“In the morning, I got off to a pretty quick start,” Stanger said. “I was 3-up after four holes or 4-up after six holes. I gave a lot of them back. I was 4-up and then he won three holes in a row. I got sick and tired of it and put an end to it. I had to really good guys that I played against. I had fun.”
Even though he would’ve loved to play longer, Stanger said he enjoyed the experience.
“That’s 32 really good golfers who made it through,” Stanger said. “Jeremy Ranch was also in awesome condition. I also got to have my brother Dalton caddying for me out there. He either gets me fired up or calms me down, which is nice. It was good to have him out there.”
Stanger is dealing with the uncertainties of the 2020 college golf season right now as the COVID-19 pandemic has put everything up in the air.
“It’s strange,” Stanger said. “It feels like last spring. We have two things scheduled for the fall, one in mid-October and another one at the beginning of November. I think I’m going to up to the Idaho Open in two or three weeks because there isn’t a lot going on here. BYU coach Bruce Brockbank said we are going to qualify like we are playing, which I’m excited for. Even though we aren’t playing a full schedule, I think it’s going to be a fun semester especially with some of the guys we have coming in.”
He said he feels like his game overall is in a pretty good place right now.
“It definitely needs some work,” Stanger said. “I had a great week this week but I just hit a couple of errant tee shots that got me into some trouble. I played super-good a month or two ago at the Silverado Amateur, where I took third. It’s in a good spot but it is tough to stay hungry when you are playing only a few events. I have to try to try and keep my game in tip-top shape and be ready to go.”
The four other golfers with Utah Valley ties to make it to match play all lost in the round of 32 on Thursday morning.
Stanger’s BYU teammates Kelton Hirsch and Cole Ponich came up short as Hirsch lost to Braxton Watts, 4-and-3, while Ponich lost to Brandon Robison, 2-and-1.
Former BYU golfer Nick Killpack, who was fourth after the stroke play portion of the tournament, lost to Jake Vincent, 3-and-2, while Provo’s Darrin Overson lost to Crapo, 4-and-3.
The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the 2020 Utah State Amateur will take place Friday with the two finalists then advancing to the 36-hole championship match on Saturday. All of the action will take place at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City.
For complete details, go to http://UGA.org.