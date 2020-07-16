Sometimes in golf, talent can be enough to overcome experience.
In Wednesday’s quarterfinal round of the 2020 Utah State Women’s Amateur golf tournament at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber, however, experience reigned supreme.
The four golfers who emerged victorious featured three former champions of the event and the 2019 runner-up, although all four were pushed to the limit by talented opponents.
BYU’s Kerstin Fotu — who is the defending champion — reached the semifinals of the tournament with 2018 champ Tess Blair, four-time champ Kelsey Chugg and Grace Summerhays, who Fotu defeated in the finals last year.
“Making it through means a lot, especially considering my first day,” Fotu said. “Shooting an 82 was rough and it kind of made me nervous, but I knew once I made it to match play anything could happen.”
Fotu battled Cougar teammate and former Provo High star Naomi Soifua in the quarterfinals in a match that saw both players make big shots.
“It was pretty fun,” Fotu said. “We practice almost every day together, so it was kind of just another day. But she’s a good player, so I knew it would be a tough match. I knew I would have to make some birdies.”
Soifua made a tremendous second shot on the par-5 No. 8 hole, hitting the flag stick and nearly going in for an albatross (3-under-par). She had to “settle” for the tap-in eagle to win the hole and put pressure on Fotu.
“It was a great shot,” Fotu said. “I knew I still had to play aggressive. I needed to get my numbers right and hit it close. She went eagle-birdie on No. 8 and No. 9, so I knew I would have to play well.”
Fotu was able to rally on the back nine and moved in front until she secured the 3&2 win.
“My mentality right now is to just keep fighting, grinding it out to win,” Fotu said.
While Soifua definitely had one of the best shots of the day, Timpview junior Sunbin Seo trumped it during her quarterfinal match against Summerhays.
Trailing by three holes and needing to make a charge, she lined up her tee shot on the par-3 No. 12 hole and sent it sailing at the pin.
“I thought I hit a really good shot,” Seo said. “I was thinking that I was pretty close, so I just needed to hope to get a birdie. Someone said, ‘it dropped!’ and at first I was like, ‘I don’t know what you are talking about.’ Then my dad was super-excited, so I realized that it went in.”
She explained that she has only ever made one other hole-in-one in her golf career and it was eerily similar.
“My first hole-in-one was also in a match play where I was down three,” Seo said. “It was the same situation. That’s pretty funny.”
That ace was part of a huge charge Seo put together to nearly erase a four-hole deficit. In the end, however, her putt on No. 17 lipped the cup and Summerhays secured the 2&1 win to eliminate Seo.
“I really enjoyed playing with everyone,” Seo said. “I had to take it one shot at a time. My positive thinking helped.”
The best match of the quarterfinal round featured Lehi senior Lila Galeai taking on Chugg in a battle that required 20 holes before Chugg dropped in a birdie putt on the side of the cup to win, 1-up.
“I knew I had to limit it my mistakes and try to play par golf,” Galeai said. “She only hits fairways and greens. She’s a really good player, so I had to make sure I could keep up with her. My goal was to not have her run away with the win. I played pretty good golf.”
It was the second straight round where Chugg had to play extra holes, since she needed 21 holes to edge Lone Peak’s Berlin Long in first round on Wednesday morning. Timpview’s Rachel Lillywhite also made it to match play but lost to Fotu, 4&3, in the first round.
While Galeai knew she had chances and would’ve loved to have advanced, Galeai said she learned a lot from her first experience at the Utah State Women’s Amateur.
“This field was super-good,” Galeai said. “I wanted to come out here and see if I could play good golf — and I think I did that. One thing I will take away is to have fun. There is nothing you can do except have fun and hope you play well.”
Seo felt like she gained a greater appreciation for playing with confidence, no matter what the situation is.
“I learned to keep pushing yourself forward and learn to make better shots,” Seo said. “Being able to believe you can come back and turn things around, that’s important. I may have not made it all the way back but I still pushed it.”
Fotu now has her sights set on getting back to the top but knows it won’t be easy.
“You need to have a game plan that works and stick to it,” Fotu said. “You have to focus as a player on what works and what you can do to make birdies.”
Fotu will face Summerhays in a rematch of the 2019 championship in Thursday morning’s semifinal. The winner of that match will face either Chugg or Blair in the finals on Thursday afternoon.
The semifinal and final round will be played on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber with the first match slated to tee off at 8 a.m.
For compete details, go to http://uga.org.