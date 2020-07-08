Lone Peak golfer Berlin Long usually has a busy summer schedule as she regularly competes in tournaments around the country.
Those out-of-state events have conflicted with the Utah State Women's Amateur championships for the past couple of years. Last year, for example, Long was in Connecticut for a tournament when BYU's Kerstin Fotu won the tournament at Logan Country Club.
This year, however, Long's schedule has cleared because of national tournament cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means she will be taking on the best amateur women golfers in the state next week at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber City.
"This is one of the first years I'm actually going to be able to play in the women's state amateur," Long said at media day at Soldier Hollow on Wednesday. "I'm really excited. It's obviously one of the biggest tournaments in Utah, so I'm excited to finally be able to play and compete."
Even though the 16-year-old phenom (who will be a junior this fall) hasn't played much on this stage, she knows quite a bit about handling pressure when on the links.
"It's not too intimidating but it's definitely a good field," Long said. "I'm excited to be able to see where I stack up against everyone."
While the favorites will probably be college players and other experienced golfers, Long is part of a group of talented high school golfers who are playing really well.
"It's very competitive, which is good," Long said. "With me, (Lehi senior) Lila Galeai, Grace Summerhays (from Arizona), (Timpview junior) Sunbin Seo, Arden Louchheim (of Park City), there are so many. It pushes us all to be better."
She admitted that most junior golf events are stroke play competitions, so the match play element of the Utah Women's State Amateur is something she hasn't experienced a lot in tournaments yet.
"We don't get many match play opportunities," Long said. "We have the Utah Junior State Amateur championship. I draw Lila (Galeai) almost every year in one of the first rounds and this year she beat me in the first round. But last year I made it to the championship. We don't play match play much but I'm excited. It's so much more fun."
Wednesday was the first time Long played the Gold course at Soldier Hollow and she said she knows it will challenge the participants in next week's event. She knows she will have to play well in all areas to be in the mix.
"It's definitely a hard course but it's really fun," Long said. "Normally my irons are the strength of my game but they've been a little off lately. My short game has been really good and I've been getting up-and-down from all over the place. But I'm going to have make some putts. Whoever brings their best game is going to win, so if I'm able to get it going I think that will be good."
Easton Folster, director of rules and competitions for the Utah Golf Association that is putting on the tournament, said it's been great to have so many golfers sign up to participate this year.
"This is our first event out and it's our biggest field," Folster said. "That's how everything has been this year. Our signups have been incredible. We are fortunate to have such a deep field this year. There are definitely a handful of players who could go out and win it. We are happy to have everyone coming out."
He noted that the women's state amateur didn't have to be rescheduled, unlike so many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it easier to set up. The realities of the virus, however, have been carefully analyzed by the UGA as safety is a top priority.
"We want to have competitive events that we are known to host, but there has been a lot of conversation between our staff and board about how to maintain our brand while following health guidelines," Folster said. "It's been a conversation probably every day. We're going to do what we can."
The goal is for the competitors to be safe first and foremost, but Folster also expect them to face plenty of challenges when playing the tournament at Soldier Hollow.
"This is one of our favorite host sites," Folster said. "They do such a great job and the course is always in such great shape. It's a great test of golf. The great thing for us when setting up the course is that there are a number of decisions we can make because there are so many tee boxes we can use out here. We can give the players all sorts of different looks."
Folster said personally he's just thrilled to be getting out and putting a tournament together.
"It's almost felt like Christmas to me a little bit," Folster said. "I've just sat and waited for months. Usually this is our peak season, but this year I've just been chomping at the bit to get out and host an event. It's what I do for a career, so it's good for me to get out on the course. Next Monday we are going to be fresh and ready to go."
The 2020 Utah Women's State Amateur championship will begin with two rounds of stroke play on July 13 and 14, followed by match play competition on July 15 and 16, when a champion will emerge.
The entire tournament will be played on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow.
For complete details, go to http://uga.org.