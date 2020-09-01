For both Provo's Darrin Overson and former BYU golfer Nick Killpack, golf isn't the main priority in their lives. They have families and jobs that put their own demands on their time.
But even with those responsibilities, both still love competing with the top amateurs in the state of Utah.
"I'm proud of Utah golf and I think this is a really important tournament," Killpack said after Tuesday's second round of the 2020 Utah State Amateur at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City. "I would ecstatic to win if I could do that in the next however many years."
Overson said playing in the state amateur is "kind of the pinnacle of my summer."
"It's a great tournament and I enjoy playing in it," Overson said. "I love the grind and competition of match play once you get there."
Killpack and Overson were two of the five golfers with Utah Valley ties that made the cut to be in the 32-player match play portion of the tournament.
The others — Brock Stanger, Cole Ponich and Kelton Hirsch — are all college guys who are on the BYU.
That was where Killpack was just over 10 years ago (he played for the Cougars from 2005-09) but since that point he competed professionally until 2016, then decided to move on with life.
"I'm running business now and I've got a family," Killpack said. "My wife Cara Brook started a cosmetics business and I'm there to support her. She is a brilliant entrepreneur. I'm just there to keep gas in the car. Golf is not my profession any more but I still love to compete."
He regained his amateur status a year ago and now is playing with no pressure except what he puts on himself.
"There is zero pressure," Killpack said. "This is just fun. I still want to do well. I put the pressure on myself because I would still like to be at the top. But my focus is definitely elsewhere."
It's a sentiment Overson understands, since he has followed a similar rout in his life.
He explained that while it is unusual for the state amateur to be played this late in the year, he was glad the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in it being postponed.
"I'm glad it was pushed back because early in the year I wasn't playing a whole bunch," Overson said. "I wasn't quite ready. Now I feel pretty confident about the way I'm playing."
Both Killpack and Overson put together excellent rounds on Wednesday, finishing with matching 68s (4-under-par).
For Killpack, he played well enough to put himself in medalist contention, at one point tying for the overall lead before ending up in fourth place at 5-under-par for the 36-hole stroke play portion of the tournament.
"I had lots of birdie looks on the back-9 but it's really hard to make putts," Killpack said. "The greens got pretty crusty and bumpy."
Overson was in a different position, having carded a 77 (5-over-par) on Day 1 and knowing he needed to make a move to advance.
"It's a little different pressure," Overson said. "You're going to play golf and trying to score. I actually felt really good about the way I was hitting the golf ball. I got nothing out of what I did yesterday. I've been hitting it well. I think today I missed two greens maybe. I've just been missing putts."
He made it happen on Day 2, ending up in 20th place at 1-over-par and firmly in the match play field. While he said it's a little bit better to head to match play with some momentum, it really doesn't matter that much.
"It gives you a little more confidence maybe than going the other way," Overson said. "But once you get into match play, whatever happened two days before you just forget about. You just try to hit great shots and make putts."
The final match-play bracket will be set Thursday morning, when six golfers will compete in a playoff for the final three spots.
At that point, the round of 32 will begin in the morning with winners squaring off for a spot in the quarterfinals in the afternoon.
All of the action will take place at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City.