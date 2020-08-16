Former BYU golfer Peter Kuest wasn’t quite able to match his previous performances during Sunday’s final round of the 2020 Utah Open at Riverside Country Club in Provo.
Yes, Kuest only managed to shoot a 66 (6-under-par), which was tied for the fourth-best showing of the day.
Fortunately for the ex-Cougar, Kuest had done plenty in the first two rounds to give himself a comfortable cushion.
Kuest had the best two scores on both Day 1 (63, 9-under-par) and Day 2 (64, 8-under-par) as he pulled away from the field to win the title with a tally of 193 (23-under-par), seven strokes in front of Kavan Eubank, who finished second.
The Cougar star, who turned pro this year, appeared to have a shot at the tournament record of 26-under-par that was set by Patrick Fishburn in 2017.
He started the day at 17-under-par, meaning he needed to get another round of 9-under-par to have a chance.
Kuest came out well, birdieing Hole No. 1 to get his round started right. After a couple of pars, he notched birdies on Holes No. 5, 7 and 8 to put himself in striking distance of Fishburn’s mark with 10 holes left.
But as well as Kuest played all week, he was unable to put together the final push needed to get in the record books.
He came up with birdies on Holes No. 13, 15 and 16 but a bogey on the par-3 Hole No. 17 kept Fishburn’s record safely out of reach for another year.
Even though the all-time mark wasn’t his, Kuest still ended up winning the $15,000 prize for coming in first.
Another former BYU golfer, Kelton Hirsch, tied for the low-amateur honors with Dixie State golfer Haydenn Christensen. Both ended up shooting 202 for the tournament (14-under-par) and tied for third with 2016 Utah Open champion Zakhai Brown.
It was another year of being close to the top for Hirsch, who lost the 2019 title in a playoff to Samuel Saunders (who finished tied for 11th in 2020).
Christensen started off with a big push and actually got within striking distance of Kuest before the former BYU star pulled away with his own scoring holes.
Christensen, Eubank and Saunders all shots 65s (7-under-par) to post the best final-round scores.
Riverside Country Club teaching pro Matt Baird was in the mix after the first two rounds but ended up in a four-way tie for seventh after he shot a 73 (1-over-par) in the final round, finishing up with a 205 (11-under-par).