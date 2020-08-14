It’s been four years since Tyler Jones was wrapping up his impressive high school career at Lone Peak as he helped the Knights complete a four-peat with a record-setting 5A championship performance.
Since then he has served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines and is now a sophomore at Southern Utah.
But he proved once again on Friday, he still knows how to come out and put on a show on a big-time stage.
Jones fired an impressive 64 (8-under-par) in the first round of the 2020 Utah Open at Riverside Country Club in Provo, which would be enough to put him in second place after Day 1.
That’s because former BYU star Peter Kuest came on strong late in the day to take the top spot with a 63 (9-under-par), capping a great day of golf for the duo.
Jones played steady golf, notching birdies when he had chances and avoiding costly mistakes.
He started well enough as he began his round on Hole No. 10 and got a birdie on the 12th hole to go with four pars.
That was when he found his groove and put together a string of four birdies in five holes. He got those birdies on Holes. No. 15, 16, 18 and 1 to put him at 5-under par just over halfway through his round.
After a couple more pars, Jones got rolling with birdies on Holes No. 5, 7 and 8 to reach his 8-under-par total.
Kuest ended up with nine birdies and an eagle but also had a bogey that prevented him from building a bigger lead.
Although Kuest’s score proved to be good enough to put him at the top of the leaderboard, he and Jones have plenty of competition near the top.
Professional golfer Craig Hocknull is third, just one shot back of Jones (7-under-par) while another pro, Isaac Merry, is just two shots back at 6-under-par.
Current Cougar Kelton Hirsch and another former BYU golfer, Justin Keiley, sit tied for 10th at 4-under-par.
The second round of the 2020 Utah Open is scheduled to get underway Saturday at Riverside Country Club in Provo. The final round will take place at the same location on Sunday.
For the full leaderboard and complete details about Round 2 tee times, go to http://utahpga.com.