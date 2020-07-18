The COVID-19 pandemic that has battered the world during 2020 has forced many to restrict themselves from leisure activities they enjoy, things like dining at restaurants, going to movies or concerts, or attending sporting events.
Golfers in Utah Valley, however, have instead had to face the opposite challenge as they’ve pursued their preferred pastime.
The lure of being able to compete outdoors while social distancing have sent large numbers of golfer to the links this year. Since only four golfers can start every 10 minutes, sometimes it has been tough to find a slot.
Golden Holt, who owns the Links at Sleepy Ridge golf course in Orem, said in a phone interview earlier in July that it’s been a busy time.
“For Sleepy Ridge golf and Utah County in general, it’s been really good,” Holt said. “We follow government guidelines like everyone should but we never got into the strict lockdown mode. There were other places where they couldn’t golf or had so many restrictions. That pushed a lot of golfers to Utah County.”
Holt said he has talked with the people who run other Utah Valley golf courses and the surge has been felt everywhere.
“Just about everywhere is up this year,” Holt said. “For us, the golf has been really good.”
Golf courses have taken steps to limit their risk of contagions. On the course that has meant taking rakes out of the bunkers, raising or putting spacers in the cups and sometimes giving every individual their own cart.
To limit the risks in the clubhouse, Holt said courses have required golfers to get tee times in advance and sometimes to pay before arrival.
“That meant we didn’t have people congregating,” Holt said. “We’ve done those things to be smart on the social distancing side.”
Those efforts to help golfers feel comfortable and safe combined with excellent weather to create great golfing conditions.
“We had the perfect spring where it wasn’t very rainy,” Holt said. “We had a congregation of golfers that we had to manage in a COVID way.”
He said he’s loved having golfers come to his course and experience what it has to offer.
“I love having them experience coming up the 18th fairway and seeing the clubhouse and Mount Timpanogos,” Holt said. “We love to expand our base of golfers. We’ve had people come to Sleepy Ridge who haven’t before and that’s good for business. You want everyone to have a go at your course like they do at other good courses in the state.”
But he said the best part has been sitting in his office and watching golfers complete their round.
“It’s everything I want golf to be,” Holt said. “They are smiling, they’re happy, they give someone a fist-bump. It’s just good to see people doing that. I’ve enjoyed that golf has been a refuge, a place where young and old alike can come out and be with their friends and enjoy a sport.”
He sees golf as the ultimate sport to teach the concept of focusing on the next shot, a lesson that he believes is applicable to dealing with the anxiety and frustrations of each day.
“It’s such a great game to get out in the great outdoors in a beautiful space with some friends and try to get the next shot,” Holt said. “You see people of all sizes and abilities on the golf course. Everyone can have a moment where they can enjoy all the euphoria and fun and camaraderie that comes with sports. You just have to hang in there.”