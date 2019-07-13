While 16 individuals had won back-to-back championships in the 121-year-old Utah State Amateur golf tournament, it had been since 2000 and 2001 that the feat had been accomplished.
With improved technology and an expanded field, it was easy to think it might never be done again.
Preston Summerhays, however, proved all the doubters wrong.
He did it by following in the footsteps of his uncle, former BYU golfer Daniel Summerhays (who won in 2000-01), as the talented teenager from Scottsdale, Arizona, got the title in both 2018 and now 2019.
Preston Summerhays wrapped up his successful title defense in the 36-hole match play final Saturday on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Heber, defeating Utah State senior Chase Lansford, 7-and-6.
It was the end of another great week of golf for Preston Summerhays.
He finished second by shooting 7-under-par in the two-round stroke play portion of the tournament on Monday and Tuesday, then defeated Patrick Horstmann (5-and-4) and Boston Watts (3-and-2) in his first two match-play rounds.
Things got a little tougher from their as he needed 18 holes to edge Reed Nielsen (1-up) and 17 holes to beat Jake Vincent (2-and-1).
Former Lone Peak golfer and future BYU golfer Elijah Turner also gave Preston Summerhays a battle in their semifinal match on Friday afternoon but Turner came up one hole short, losing 1-up.
That set the stage for Saturday’s final, a match that saw Preston Summerhays build a three-hole lead early, lose it all, then pull away again to defeat Lansford and win the championship.