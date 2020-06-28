Former BYU golfer Daniel Summerhays came oh-so-close to walking off into the sunset with a storybook finish.
Even though his dream of capping his pro golf touring career with a victory at his home course of Oakridge Country Club in the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship came up just a little short, it was still a final round to remember.
Summerhays came into Sunday tied for 28th at 11-under-par, six strokes behind the leaders. That's a pretty significant cap to make up in one round but the 36-year-old veteran came out firing.
After starting with a couple of pars, he birdied No. 3 and went par-birdie-par-birdie-par-birdie for the rest of the front nine to move to within two shots of the lead.
Summerhays then made a legendary charge over the next eight holes, carding birdies on Hole No. 11 and No. 3 before tallying an eagle on the par-5 Hole No. 15 to move to 8-under-par for the day and take the lead.
He kept up his magnificent play with birdies on both No. 16 and No. 17 but a bogey on No. 18 proved to be costly.
He wrapped up his impressive 62 (9-under-par) and headed to the clubhouse with a three-stroke lead (20-under-par overall), but there was still a lot of golf left and the two leaders heading into the day — Paul Haley II and Kyle Jones — were the last group on the course.
For much of the rest of the tournament, it appeared Summershay's big day might be enough to secure the win but Haley II moved into a tie with a birdie on Hole No. 15 and Jones made it a trio atop the leaderboard with a birdie on Hole No. 17.
That forced the three golfers into a playoff with Summerhays returning to the course after a couple of hours of waiting to see what would happen.
The dream finish for the ex-Cougar ended on the first playoff hole (Hole No. 10) as Summerhays ended up with a bogey while Haley II and Jones both made pars.
Jones went on to secure the championship and the $117,000 purse on the second playoff hole (Hole No. 18) as he made a birdie to edge Haley II, who finished with par.
This was the second straight year Summerhays flirted with victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship.
In 2019, Summerhays started the final day tied for the lead but struggled to get on a roll while other competitors came on strong. He ended up sixth overall, two strokes behind the winner, Kristoffer Ventura of Norway.
Summerhays played at BYU until 2007 with eight top five finishes to his name, then ended up having some great performances as pro, including finishing third at the 2016 PGA Championship and eighth at the 2016 US Open.
Summerhays already announced that this would be his last tour event as he wants to spend more time with his family. He has been hired as the new boys golf head coach at Davis High and is also going to teach at the school.