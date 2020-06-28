Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.