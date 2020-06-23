At some point in their careers, Mike Weir, Daniel Summerhays, Patrick Fishburn and Cole Ponich have all donned the blue-and-white and represented the BYU men’s golf team.
Now the four Cougars will have their paths intersect at this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship golf tournament at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington.
Each is at a different point in their career and earned their spot in the upcoming pro event in their own way.
The youngest is Ponich, who is the only current member of the BYU squad. He competed in eight tournaments as a freshman last year and notched a pair of top 20 finished (tied for 16th at the St. Mary’s Invitational and tied for 15th when competing as an individual at the Coronado Individual).
Ponich also had the toughest road to make the 2020 Utah Championship field.
He entered Monday’s qualifier tournament at TalonsCove golf course in Saratoga Springs and played solid for the first nine holes (three birdies and one bogey).
It was on the back nine where Ponich really got rolling, notching seven birdies in nine holes. His overall score of 63 (9-under-par) put him in a tie for second for the event and made him the only amateur to earn one of the eight qualifying spots.
Ponich grew up playing at Oakridge Country Club, so he certainly will have familiarity on his side when he tees it up this weekend.
Fishburn finished his days at BYU in 2018 after tallying 14 top five finishes in college golf. Since then he has been through plenty of ups and downs through his professional golf career.
He currently is ranked No. 44 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list but missed the cut last week at a tournament in St. Augustine, Florida.
Fishburn received a sponsorship exemption and played in the tournament in 2018 as well, finishing 24th.
And then there is Summerhays, who is wrapping up his career as a touring golf professional by playing at his home course.
Summerhays played at BYU until 2007 with eight top five finishes to his name.
He ended up having some great performances as pro, including finishing third at the 2016 PGA Championship and eighth at the 2016 US Open.
The talented golfer decided he was ready to take on some new challenges after the Utah Championship and was recently announced as the new head boys golf coach at Davis High School.
Summerhays earned a sponsor exemption to compete in the Utah Championship, an event he played in in 2019 and ended up with a sixth-place finish in front of a large, supportive home crowd.
Summerhays, Fishburn and Ponich can only dream of reaching the golfing heights reached by Weir, who has enjoyed a tremendous career.
Weir played for the Cougars from 1988-92, then turned pro and started making a name for himself on the top golf circuits.
He has tallied eight PGA Tour wins, two European Tour wins and seven other tour wins.
His crown jewel, of course, is his 2003 Masters victory that he won in a playoff with a total score of 7-under-par — but he also finished in the top ten in major tournaments on nine other occasions during his lengthy career.
Weir has taken advantage of the Korn Ferry Tour exemption for PGA Tour members who at 48- or 49-years-old and competed in the event in 2018 as well.
While each of the current and former BYU golfers are at different points in their careers, they all want to show well during this weeks event.
The Utah Championship will begin Thursday and conclude on Sunday with the entire tournament being played at Oakridge Country Club.
This will be the third Korn Ferry Tour event to take place since the tour resumed after being stopped as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Golfers will be competing for $650,000 in prize money with $117,000 going to the winner.
While pandemic restrictions mean that fans won’t be allowed at this week’s tournament, it will be televised on the GOLF Channel daily from 4-6 p.m.