Anyone heading to south Provo for a round of golf to what has been known as East Bay for more than 35 years might have to get accustomed to seeing a new name on the course.
Well, unless they remember the days before 1986. Then they might just see the new name as an old name.
Provo mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced at Wednesday's ceremony on the No. 15 tee box that the newly-revamped golf course will once again be named the Timpanogos Golf Club.
"Today we reveal a redesigned course and a name that brings our golf past together with generational vision of our golf future, a one-of-a-kind municipal golf experience for all ages and skill levels," Kaufusi said.
It's been a long road for Brett Watson, golf manager/professional at the course, as things came together over the last five years.
"It's a dream come true," Watson said. "If you had asked me five years ago, I never thought this day would happen. I'm so grateful for everyone in the golf community, everyone who has supported us and understood what our vision was. It's been a long journey but it is so exciting to get to the end and open this thing. I can get back to being a golf pro again."
Since East Bay golf course was often very busy, many area golfers were likely familiar with the previous 18-hole layout. Now, Watson said, they can expect a different experience.
"We always knew that East Bay was a decent course," Watson said. "It had its scars and challenges though. We wanted to take what East Bay had, which was really good greens, and then go from there and create a whole new golf course."
Watson worked with architect Kevin Atkinson to develop the new plan.
"Atkinson has a brilliant mind," Watson said. "He looked at some places back east in the Carolinas and combined those things with things I wanted from places like Sand Valley and Bandon Dunes. He really tried to create something that doesn't exist in the state of Utah and I think he succeeded in that, which has been awesome."
He said that golfers should be prepared for unique new challenges as they hit the links.
"The No. 1 difference you are going to find is the routing," Watson said. "That was one of East Bay's issues. It had been chopped up so many times that it just didn't flow. This golf course flows great, green to tee, green to tee. We have a lot of water but we wanted to add an element of it being easier. We widened the fairways and made the holes larger. But I think the course may be a little harder than East Bay because we lengthened the par-5s, added a lot of bunkers and added a lot of texture. There is a lot of new native grass, a lot of railroad ties and then kept those great greens."
In addition, the new Timpanogos Golf Club also has a nine-hole, par-3 course, The Pasture, that also is playable at night.
"With the help of Provo Power, it is lighted," Watson said. "You can play it at all times of the day."
It also features the Legacy Trail short course for those who are just getting introduced to the game.
"It is six holes and built just for beginners," Watson said. "It's perfect for anyone who is just trying to learn the game or just go out and have fun. It uses the Starting New at Golf equipment, which is a larger ball and larger clubs. We're really excited to have that opportunity."
He said that the course is now almost 100 years old and he's proud that it can host anyone from zero to 100 years old.
It was also important for the course to continue to be self-sustaining and not rely on Provo City to stay viable.
"We understand that golf is thriving right now but that doesn't mean it will always be the case," Watson said. "We wanted to create a facility that would stand the test of time like the original Timpanogos did and like East Bay did. We wanted to take the best of both and combine them into one great facility that hopefully people will love forever."
He credited Kaufusi and Scott Henderson, Provo Parks and Recreation director, for being instrumental in having the new facility come together.
"We were doing OK at the East Bay golf course by most standards," Henderson said during the ceremony. "With this facility, we are mainstreaming golf from young to old, individual to family, and are building a community that is generationally going to have its own golf success stories as they develop their skills and love for the game."
The hope for Watson and Provo is that Timpanogos Golf Club will be a staple in the community for years to come.
"Since 1923, in its various forms, this course has been the backdrop for laughter — and a little cussing," Kaufusi said. "History matters and it is my honor today to preserve this beautiful piece of our history for many more generations to come."
For more information, go to https://timpanogosgolf.com.