BYU golfer Kerstin Fotu knew she had to play well.
Timpview junior golfer Sunbin Seo just wanted to go out there and see what happened.
Aadyn Long, the youngest golfer in the field at 13-years-old, had the goal of surprising everyone and making the cut.
That’s how things go on the day when the Utah State Women’s Amateur golf tournament field is trimmed from 61 golfers to just 16.
Tuesday’s action on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber highlighted just how tough it can be to make it through.
No one knows that better than Fotu, since the defending women’s state amateur champion endured a tough opening round on Monday.
“It was pretty frustrating,” Fotu said. “I obviously wanted to come out stronger but there were a couple of mistakes I needed to clean up. I knew I would do better today if I was able to do that.”
After shooting an 82 (10-over-par) on Day 1, she knew her margin for error was tiny if she wanted to have any shot at defending her crown.
“I knew if I was around even-par or better, I’d maybe have a shot,” Fotu said. “That was my goal. I had to hit fairways, hit greens and hopefully make some putts.”
She rallied with a solid round, shooting an even-par 72 for her second round. That put her in 17th place with a number of golfers out on the course.
Fortunately for Fotu, the golfers in front of her stumbled just enough. She ended up tied for 14th.
“All I could do was wait and see,” Fotu said.
In the first round, she will face the No. 3-seed, Chanikan Yongyuan, and said she loves match-play competition.
“Match play is a lot different,” Fotu said. “It’s up in the air on every hole, so you can kind of turn it around. I love it. It’s competitive. You are just playing one-on-one. I’m excited.”
Seo came into Day 2 of the tournament knowing her first-round 76 (4-over-par) put her near the cut line. She said, however, that she isn’t a golfer who agonizes over where everyone else is on the leaderboard.
“I think I’m usually one of those players who just likes to go out and play,” Seo said. “If what I played wasn’t enough, then it wasn’t enough. If it was enough to make it, then that’s just what it is.”
She matched her first-round tally with another 76 on Tuesday and her two-day total of 152 (8-over-par) put her in 10th place and comfortably into the match-play field.
“I’m one of the younger players so I was coming out here for a good experience,” Seo said. “I tried to have fun and wasn’t thinking too much about my score. My goal was to make it in to the top 16.”
She said she doesn’t feel that match play is one of the stronger parts of her game, so this experience will be even more valuable as she works to develop the skills necessary to be successful.
“If anything, match play is one of my weaker spots in golf,” Seo said. “In match play, you don’t have to care about the opponent but I find myself mentally focusing on them a lot more. That’s what I struggle with. I just need to focus on one shot at a time and what I need to do. I always want to see how far I can push myself.”
In addition to Fotu and Seo, four other Utah Valley golfers reached match play. Lehi senior Lila Galeai took fifth in stroke play by shooting a 146 (2-over-par), while BYU golfer Naomi Soifua ended up sixth with a 148 (4-over-par).
Seo’s Timpview teammate, junior Rachel Lillywhite finished tied for 10th with Aadyn Long’s older sister, Lone Peak junior Berlin Long. Lillywhite and Berlin Long each shot 152 (8-over-par) as well to match Seo.
Aadyn Long wasn’t able to get things going as she had hoped, however.
“It can be a mental game,” Aadyn Long said. “There were a lot of par-4 holes that I couldn’t get on to get a birdie. I had to get up-and-down to get a par.”
She said the experience of playing in the tournament is something she believes will be tremendously valuable.
“It’s good to get beaten up because honestly that’s what makes you a better golfer,” Aadyn Long said. “You have to learn your weaknesses. Even thought the course was super-long for me, I have to learn how to get up and down which I struggled with both days.”
She plans to come back stronger and more seasoned with the tournament rolls around in 2021.
“I think my short game will be a lot better,” Aadyn Long said. “That’s my strength but I hope I can come back having it dialed in. I’m going to really work on that.”
The first two rounds of match play will take place on the Gold course at Soldier Hollow golf course in Heber starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
For complete details, go to http://uga.org.