With two-time defending champion Preston Summerhays electing to play at the Junior Players Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass, it means the path to the 2020 Utah State Amateur title got a little more achievable.
Of course, there are more than 140 amateur golfers who are hoping this will be their year.
The annual event — which was postponed to September from its normal July slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic — kicked off Tuesday at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City.
It wasn’t a great opening round for golfers with Utah Valley ties, although a couple of BYU athletes posted good scores.
Cougar freshman golfer Cole Ponich came in with a 67 (5-under-par) which was good enough to put him in a tie for second place after Day 1.
Ponich was hot on the front 9 and ended up tallying seven birdies in the first 12 holes (although he also was tagged with two bogeys). He finished the rest of his round with pars to end up near the top of the leaderboard.
Cougar teammate Brock Stanger, a junior, also finished under par for the day, posting a 70 (2-under-par) and ending up tied for seventh place.
Stanger player fairly steady golf on the day (four birdies, two bogeys) to put himself in great position to make a run at medalist honors.
There were 64 golfers who finished at 4-over-par or better on the day, but 35 more are within three strokes of that mark. That means the competition for the 32 match-play spots will likely be pretty intense.
The second round of stroke play is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City.