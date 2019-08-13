Girls’ soccer: Maple Mountain upset in 5A quarterfinals 02
Maple Mountain's Allie Fryer passes the ball during the Golden Eagles' 3-1 loss to Corner Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

 Joshua Ellis, Special to the Herald

Allie Fryer

Sophomore forward

Maple Mountain

It can take a few games for players to get up to the speed of once again playing varsity high school soccer — but not for Maple Mountain sophomore forward Allie Fryer.

The talented player exploded for five goals in the first two games of the season, the second-most of any player in the state. She started off by putting in one of the two Golden Eagle goals in a 2-1 win over Bonneville, then tallied all four scores in Maple Mountain’s 7-4 loss to Syracuse.

The Golden Eagles will be looking for more from Fryer as they get started with Region 8 competition this week.

Salem Hills girls soccer at Lehi 12
Lehi sophomore Kennedi Schmidt (left) battles Salem Hills senior Alexa Nielson for the ball during the 3-1 Skyhawk win at Lehi on Aug. 28, 2018.

Kennedi Schmidt

Junior forward

Lehi

The Pioneers have seen the talents of Kennedi Schmidt for two years, but she certainly started 2019 with a bang.

Lehi hosted Uintah to get things underway and Schmidt immediately went to work, showcasing her goal-scoring ability. She poured in three goals to earn a hat-trick in the season opener, leading the Pioneers to the 5-2 win.

Opposing teams are certainly going to do everything they can to slow Schmidt down — but that’s definitely easier said than done. She’s going to be a key factor for Lehi throughout the year.

