Allie Fryer
Sophomore forward
Maple Mountain
It can take a few games for players to get up to the speed of once again playing varsity high school soccer — but not for Maple Mountain sophomore forward Allie Fryer.
The talented player exploded for five goals in the first two games of the season, the second-most of any player in the state. She started off by putting in one of the two Golden Eagle goals in a 2-1 win over Bonneville, then tallied all four scores in Maple Mountain’s 7-4 loss to Syracuse.
The Golden Eagles will be looking for more from Fryer as they get started with Region 8 competition this week.
Kennedi Schmidt
Junior forward
Lehi
The Pioneers have seen the talents of Kennedi Schmidt for two years, but she certainly started 2019 with a bang.
Lehi hosted Uintah to get things underway and Schmidt immediately went to work, showcasing her goal-scoring ability. She poured in three goals to earn a hat-trick in the season opener, leading the Pioneers to the 5-2 win.
Opposing teams are certainly going to do everything they can to slow Schmidt down — but that’s definitely easier said than done. She’s going to be a key factor for Lehi throughout the year.