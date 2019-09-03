Addie GardnerJunior forwardAmerican Fork
With Region 4 action getting underway, American Fork knew the competition level was going to get more intense as well. Addie Gardner proved she was up to the challenge.
The talented Caveman forward came ready to play in games against Skyridge and Pleasant Grove, tallying two goals in each game for four goals during the past week. All of those goals were important as American Fork defeated the Falcons, 4-1, and defeated the Vikings, 3-1.
Gardner has now put the ball in the net 10 times for the Cavemen in 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down.
For American Fork to achieve its goals, having Gardner continue to finish like she is capable of doing will be important.
Cooper KingSenior linebackerPleasant Grove
The Vikings found themselves in a dogfight at Jordan Friday night with points being at a premium. The Pleasant Grove defense held the potent Beetdigger offense to just 20 points, led by Cooper King.
King had a monster game, finishing with 15 total tackles (seven solo) including a sack and a tackle for a loss. His effort proved to be key as the Vikings got the win.
King already has 34 total tackles in three games in 2019, putting his average at over 11 wtackles per game. He also has three total tackles for a loss and four quarterback hurries as he has been tough out of the gate for Pleasant Grove.